Where Jaguars Land in Key Rankings After Tough Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars dropped only their second game of the season in Week 6 of the NFL season. They fell to a good Seattle Seahawks team that came to Jacksonville and played a tough game.
The Jaguars had their chances to come back in this one, but it was just not their day last Sunday. The Jaguars wanted to pull it off against the Seahawks in front of the home crowd, but the offense could not get fully going throughout the game.
The good news for the Jaguars is that they are in a good spot still going forward, and they have done a great job of bouncing back from their losses this season. The Jaguars will get back to work and look forward to the challenge they have in front of them in Week 7. It is not going to be an easy one, but this team wants to play against the best in the league, and that is what they are going to get this Sunday.
Jaguars Latest On SI Power Rankings
On SI gave their latest On SI rankings after Week 6, and he put the Jaguars at No. 14. The Jaguars want to make sure they improve on this ranking, and they want to do it by playing their best football. They want to do that consistency the rest of the season.
14. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars have managed to avoid injuries for the most part during their 4-2 start, but chances are they would be 3-3 if not for seventh-round rookie center Jonah Monheim. Monheim played the final pivotal drives against the Chiefs when starting center Robert Hainsey was sidelined with a hamstring injury, and he held his own on numerous reps vs. Chris Jones in critical situations."
The Jaguars will now head overseas in Week 7 and have the Los Angeles Rams waiting for them there. This is going to be a great game for both teams. A lot of ties between these two teams. Jaguars head coach Liam Coen will be facing his old team, and he knows Rams head coach Sean McVay well. It is going to be the battle of the teacher against his former student. We are going to see which team comes out on top and flies home with a huge win.
