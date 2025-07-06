Praise Continues for Jaguars' Montaric Brown
There might not be a veteran member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster whose stock has risen more than Montaric Brown's since the offseason began.
Already fresh off a career-best season, everything seems to be trending Brown's way this offseason. The fourth-year pro just had a stellar offseason program, is in a scheme that now plays perfectly to his strengths, and he seems to have left quite the impression on the coaching staff thus far.
From coach to coach, Liam Coen's staff has been emphatic about their praise for Brown this offseason -- so much so that it appears as if he may be a favorite for an increased role once the season kicks off in a few months time.
"Well, you know what, I see him as a true pro's pro," Jaguars secondary coach Ron Milus said at the end of OTA's earlier this offseason.
"He takes to coaching. I do like that about him. There's nothing that we've asked him to do that he's had an eyebrow go up or anything like that. That's what I like about the kid. There's something there. Obviously, again, we got to get more turnovers, like we've talked about in the past. But I think I'm very, very pleased with what we're getting out of Buster at this point."
It remains to be seen exactly how the cornerback room plays out alongside veterans like Tyson Campbell and Jourdan Lewis, but Brown's strong offseason should at least put him in a position for important snaps in first-year defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's new-look unit in 2025.
“Yeah, that guy. That's who he's been every day I've been here. I can only go by what I see every day I'm out here. He competes. He loves to compete," Campanile said when asked about Brown during the offseason program.
"Same thing like Tyson. Whether it's on the line of scrimmage, he's not afraid to challenge people, he'll challenge guys at the top of the route and try to play with technique. But whatever he's got to do to strain and make the play, he's been doing that, which is awesome. That's what we've been preaching, and he's been doing it every day.”
