Grant Udinski on the Jaguars’ Struggles — and How They’re Fighting Back
The Jacksonville Jaguars are sitting pretty at 2-1 through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season. Still, this team has plenty more work to do. They're aiming to finish at the top of the AFC South, but trail the undefeated Indianapolis Colts.
They've shown plenty of encouraging signs that they can continue their winning ways throughout the rest of the year, but they've also left a lot to be desired, especially on the offensive side of the ball. After hiring Head Coach Liam Coen, there were high hopes that he could craft an elite attack with a unit featuring quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and a deep receiving corps, including Brian Thomas Jr. and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case so far, although they have shown some potential, currently ranked eighth in yards and 14th in scoring. The ground game has been especially impressive, with the fifth-most yards on the ground in the league. However, their air attack hasn't kept up, and a huge reason for this is a flurry of concerning drops from their pass catchers.
The Jaguars need to fix their drops issue
There have been multiple missed opportunities for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense so far this season, but the drops have easily been the most glaring problem. Penalties and turnovers have also kept this attack from reaching its potential, but the second issue is also tied to the pass catchers tipping balls into the hands of the defense.
So far, Jacksonville has accumulated 13 drops in three games. That's cost them 54 yards and multiple touchdowns, both in terms of potential scoring drives that ended due to a catchable ball hitting the dirt and directly from end zone passes not successfully reeled in.
Clearly, this is a problem that the Jaguars have to fix. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski was asked how he and the staff have been addressing this issue:
"We're always trying to evaluate the things we need to improve on. So, we've adjusted some of the things that we do in terms of ball skills, catching before practice, during practice, post-practice, and we'll continue to evolve with, whether it's something we're successful at or whether it's something we're struggling with. We're always looking for ways to try to improve our processes and the way we practice, whether it's new drills, new techniques, new fundamentals, or just the way we teach certain things."
"So, we've certainly done that with the drops and try to give guys different opportunities and different looks at catches, different drills, all those things, but that's really the same for any fundamental they see on the field. It could be the same for blocking, could be the same for different route running, for reads for the running backs. We're always trying to look at, 'How can we improve those things that show up on Sunday?'"
