Jaguars Make Massive Statement, Bully 49ers in Stunning Fashion
The Jacksonville Jaguars just made a big statement, knocking the San Francisco 49ers off in a 26-21 win fueled by four turnovers by the defense.
First Quarter
After a short kickoff from Cam Little to start the game, the Jaguars' defense quickly got gashed by Kyle Shanahan's zone scheme. Brock Purdy completed his first attempt for an easy 18 yards, and Christian McCaffrey and Brian Robinson then picked up 23 yards on the next four carries. After a tackle for loss from Devin Lloyd, the Jaguars forced the 49ers and Eddy Pineiro to kick a field goal to make it 3-0.
The Jaguars' special teams unit made another mistake on the followig kickoff. Despite the 49ers' kick off clearly set to go out of bounds, rookie running back LeQuint Allen caught the kick and went out of pounds to force the Jaguars' offense to start at their own eight-yard line.
Solid plays from Brian Thomas and Travis Etienne helped the Jaguars cross midfield, while Trevor Lawrence executed a quarterback sneak on 4th-and-inches to give the Jaguars a fresh set of downs -- making up for him not targeting an open Parker Washington earlier in the series.
The drive then stalled, however, as Thomas failed to get his second foot in bounds on a third-down throw and Liam Coen opted to punt it instead of attempting a 58-yard field goal -- and the poor punt was kicked into the end-zone and resulted in a touchback instead of pinning the 49ers in their own end-zone.
Second Quarter
The Jaguars got back on track to start the second quarter, with the defense forcing their 10th takeaway of the season when Dennis Gardeck forcing a fumble on former Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell. One play after Andrew Wingard recovered the fumble, Etienne found pay-dirt with a 48-yard touchdown to make 7-3.
A few plays later, the Jaguars' defense struck once again -- this time with Lloyd picking off Purdy after Christian McCaffrey bobbled a target. The interception was Lloyd's second of the season and sixth of his career, while giving the Jaguars their 11th takeaway for the season.
After a Maason Smith penalty and a holding on Anton Harrison pushed the Jaguars back to their own end zone, Lawrence found Travis Hunter for a massive 29-yard catch on third-down. The catch was Hunter's second 20-yard catch of the season after he recorded his first one last season.
The Jaguars continued to move the ball until a delay of game on 3rd-and-1 forced the Jaguars into 3rd-and-6 -- and then Coen had to burn a timeout on the next play to avoid a second one. Lawrence found Brenton Strange for a big conversion on the next play, though, before finding Hunter Long for a touchdown a few plays later to make it 14-3.
After trading punts, the Jaguars were flagged for kick catch interference and the 49ers got great field position at their own 41-yard line. After a few first downs from Purdy, the 49ers settled for another red-zone field goal to make it 14-6.
Jacksonville's special teams finally made a big play on the ensuing kickoff, with Bhayshul Tuten returning the kick 54 yards to the 49ers' 47-yard line. After a face-mask on the 49ers and a completion to Thomas, the Jaguars moved within striking range and set Cam Little up for a 26-yard field goal to make it 17-6.
Third Quarter
The Jaguars faced an early 4th-and-1 on the opening drive after the start of the half and looked primed to roll the dice and go for it midfield before a false start on Walker Little forced Coen to punt the ball out of the half.
The 49ers then put together a drive, with Tyson Campbell giving up a 3rd-down catch to Jauan Jennings before then being hit with a pass interference call a few plays later. On the next play, Gardeck was hit with a defensive holding call and the 49ers were set up at the Jaguars' 10, leading to a touchdown catch from McCaffrey and a two-point conversion made it 17-14.
After the Jaguars' stalled on offense the next drive, Lloyd got his second interception of the game and third of the season after Maason Smith deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage and tipped it into the Hands of Lloyd to set the Jaguars up on the 49ers' side of the field.
The Jaguars nearly saw a complete implosion a few plays later as Hunter fumbled on third-down after a hit by Fred Warner, though it was luckily recovered by Allen to maintain possession. Little then came through with a 44-yard field goal to make it 20-14.
After the Jaguars' defense forced a three-and-out, Washington and the special teams unit came through with a massive play as Washington returned a punt 87 yards to make it 26-14 and give the momentum back to the Jaguars.
The 49ers did start to put together another drive, though, as DeMarcus Robinson caught a 20-yard pass. The Jaguars then failed to land on a Foye Oluokun-forced fumble on McCaffrey, which resulted in a 49ers' first-down.
Fourth Quarter
After the Jaguars shut down a McCafrey run on third-down, the 49ers went for it on fourth down but the Jaguars' defense denied them and forced a big turnover on downs. The Jaguars failed to do much with it, though, going three-and-out after Tuten was denied on 3rd-and-short.
McCaffrey then bailed the 49ers' offense out on third down on the following drive, picking up 29 yards through the air to give the 49ers a new set of downs. Then Kendrick Bourne got the 49ers down to the Jaguars' 32-yard line with a 17-yard catch. Purdy then found Jake Tonges for a 21-yard touchdown to make it 26-21 with 7:41 left.
The Jaguars were gifted great field position on the following drive after a penalty on the 49ers on the kickoff placed the Jaguars on their own 44-yard line. Facing 3rd-and-1, Lawrence then got a major conversion on a quarterback sneak to give the Jaguars a new set of downs.
But, as it had all day long, a penalty once again held the Jaguars' offense back as Thomas was flagged for holding after a 10-yard run by Etienne. The hits kept coming on fourth down, with Little missing a 47-yard field goal wide right with 3:32 left.
But on the following drive, the Jaguars once again came up with a big play, as Arik Armstead forced a Purdy fumble that was recovered by Foyesade Oluokun. A few plays later, Lawrence put the game on ice with a first-down to Long to win 26-21.
The Jaguars are 3-1 for the first time since 2018 and for just the eighth time in franchise history.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on the Week 4 game.
Please give us your thoughts on Jacksonville's performance in Week 4 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.