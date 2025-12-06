Three Key Matchups For Jaguars-Colts' Major Battle

Sunday marks the biggest game the Jacksonville Jaguars have played in the regular season since Week 14 in 2022, when they hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a 40-34 overtime victory that pushed them to the AFC South crown in two postseason games.

Three years later, the Jaguars, 8-4, host division rival, the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts, for a game to decide first-place in a wide-open division. It has been a remarkable first year for head coach Liam Coen, but this is easily one of the toughest games he has coached in Jacksonville. For them to get to nine wins on Sunday, the Jaguars must succeed in these three key matchups.

Jaguars run defense vs. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

This is where Jonathan Taylor ranks in these respective categories: rushing yards (1st), touchdowns (1st), yards per carry (T-1st), rush EPA (2nd), EPA per attempt (3rd), and yards after contact per carry (1st). For all intents and purposes, this is the best running back in the NFL, unquestionably, and he plays against the No. 1 run defense in the sport.

Devin Lloyd will play a massive role in the Jaguars' goal of slowing down Taylor. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is questionable to play this weekend, but expect to see bigger bodies like DaVon Hamilton and Maason Smith in the middle regardless. Josh Hines-Allen and a healthy Travon Walker will help set the edge. This unit is more than capable of getting the job done on Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Daniel Jones

I was recently asked on who the better quarterback on Sunday will be. It comes down to which quarterback is the most consistent.

Jones has been playing some quality football this season, his best of his entire career, making it an amazing story for someone whose career was left for dead almost a year ago. Still, it is hard to trust a player who still has mental errors pop up in critical moments. The same can be said for Lawrence, but he has shown to rebound and add more ample play in the process, making Sunday a make-or-break showdown for both signal-callers.

Jaguars pass-catchers vs. Colts pass defense

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It's great to see Brian Thomas Jr. back in the lineup, and the last time he faced the Colts in Jacksonville, he put up five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in a dominant display. The Jaguars will need this version of him again against a Colts secondary that is missing All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner.

This is an ample opportunity for the Jaguars' passing game to erupt. Jakobi Meyers has been playing excellent football since he was traded to the team in Week 10, while Brenton Strange has been productive since returning from injury. Quality displays from all of these pass-catchers could be the difference on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) is congratulated for his touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

