Kelce Brothers Give Jaguars Their Flowers For Monday Night Thriller
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to one of their best starts in franchise history, and their hot start under Liam Coen has earned them respect across the NFL.
Included in that pool of newfound Jaguars appreciators? Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, with the pair discussing the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Chiefs with quite a positive light shined on the Jaguars.
Kelce's Weigh In
Speaking on the New Heights Podcast, Jason Kelce noted the Jaguars are a team that can no longer be overlooked considering the way they fought back from a 14-0 deficit.
"I'll say this. I was impressed by the way the Jaguars played. I know they're a good team. I thought that they weathered a lot of stuff early. You got to give them credit. You got to give Trevor Lawrence credit from fumbling that first quarterback sneak to give you guys the opportunity to go up 14 points and then bouncing right back and putting together a drive where he scrambled and fought every step of the way," Kelce said.
"I think the Jaguars are a really good team this year. I really do. I think their defense played well for the most part. Your guys offense is back on track. It was a fun game to watch, and I know it didn't turn out good for you guys. I know Spags is going to get the defense straight. Offensively, I feel like you guys are still, you know, it feels like the offense is clicking right now and rolling outside of the one interception in the red zone. It felt like you guys are moving the ball pretty consistent against a really good defense in the NFL this year. Those are my initial takeaways from the game."
"Hats off to the Jags. They finished the game. They finished the game when we didn't man and they played a cleaner game towards the end of the game than we did, and their special teams, their offense and defense, outperformed us, man, and we're moving on," Travis Kelce said.
As the brothers would not, the fact the Jaguars won this game depsite losing the turnover and yards battle speaks volumes about their team and the job Coen has done so far.
"Listen, you guys, you guys played very well in a lot of regards, and you made too many mistakes that kept them in the game. And I really do think Trevor fought, and there was a couple things that bounce their away, like the fact that he fell over on his knees and gets up to get the go ahead touchdown was [explecitive] wild," Kelce said.
"But I really, you know, listen, I think Trevor, that whole team was fighting every step of the way they're rolling right now under Liam Coen. this is a different Jaguars roster and feel than they've had the way those guys have played before. Etienne has really been a hell of a player for them this year."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the Kelce brothers.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Kelce brothers when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.