Jaguars Face Challenges Against These Seahawks Playmakers
The Jacksonville Jaguars accomplished the feat of taking down the juggernaut of the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, their top-ranked defense in takeaways faces a new set of challenges against the Seattle Seahawks and their fifth-ranked offense in points per game.
Jacksonville is off to a magical start under its new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Looking for a 5-1 start to the season, the Jaguars will lean on their defense under the defensive play-caller, Anthony Campanile, against these Seahawks playmakers.
The challenges of Jaxon Smith-Nijgba and Kenneth Walker
Through five games, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has played as one of the top playmakers in the NFL. He is top-five in catches, receiving yards, and EPA, making him one of the great challenges for the Jaguars' defense this weekend. Campanile said Smith-Njigba is as good as anyone at his position and praises how well the Seahawks have utilized his skill set this season.
"They've done a great job of getting him the ball even in the key situations, scheming it up and getting him the ball on third down and getting back on track," Campanile said. "So, he is definitely a challenge. Really good player, I think from top to bottom, and a physical guy at the point of attack as well."
Some of the most interesting comments Campanile made in his press conference this week were his remarks about Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, in which he called him an elite running back. He explained why:
"In my opinion, he does an unbelievable job of cutting really late. He cuts in the heels of the blockers, that could be even on the perimeter, but certainly into the heels of the offensive line," Campanile said. "He does a great job of getting straight into the heels and then bending back out of there late. So, if you don't play with great gap integrity and you don't play with great eyes, he's going to crease you and he's pretty much done that to everybody this year.
"He's got an innate ability to kind of dip and slip and get the ball outside, but really an explosive one-cut guy for sure. I have a lot of respect for his game."
The Seahawks can win against opposing defenses in multiple ways, especially with quarterback Sam Darnold, who has had a career resurgence in recent seasons. Campanile, who played against him twice last year with the Packers as the team's linebackers coach, has a lot of respect for Darnold and his ability as a quarterback this season.
"[He] had a lights out game last week. I think he's very elusive in the pocket, to be honest with you," Campanile said. "He keeps plays alive with his feet and you got to do a good job of plastering down the field when he does get to that part of his game, keeping plays extended, but I think he's made some really, really good decisions.
"You watch him, he just seems very, very comfortable. And he's a challenge to play against and coach against for sure."
