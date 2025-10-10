Jaguars vs. Seahawks: Three Key Players to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars head into Week 6 of the regular season off to one of their best starts in franchise history following their Monday Night Football victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars are at home once again as they host the Seattle Seahawks in what could be another entertaining matchup.
Following Monday night and a recent trade, there are several players to keep a close eye on against the Seahawks, who have one of the best wide receivers in the league in Jaxon Smith-Nijgba and a defense that possesses the third fewest rushing yards per game.
Greg Newsome II, cornerback
There will be keen eyes on Newsome as he will make his debut with the Jaguars this weekend. The former first-round pick was a part of a trade with the Cleveland Browns that sent him and a Day 3 draft choice for Tyson Campbell and another Day 3 selection. The question remaining is how he will be deployed for the Jaguars.
Look for Newsome to play inside-out on the perimeter and at nickelback on occasion. The fifth-year player from Northwestern will likely play mainly right-side cornerback, with a rotation ongoing as he adjusts to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's scheme.
Travon Walker or Josh Hines-Allen, edge rusher(s)
It's unclear at this time if Walker will be ready to play with a club on his hand for Week 6. Either way, it will be paramount for the Jaguars to generate ample pressure on quarterback Sam Darnold, unlike what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to accomplish. Darnold does not handle high-pressure situations well, which could come into favor for the top-ranked defense in takeaways.
What causes those takeaways is the pressure from the pass rush, especially the best edge-rushing duo, or in this case, one of Hines-Allen and Walker. If either one of them can rattle Darnold, it could lead to a nice day, defensively.
Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback
After a flashy display on offense against the Chiefs and the Newsome trade, the Jaguars' rookie sensation will be in an interesting spot this weekend. Of course, much of the conversation will be around his snap counts at wide receiver and cornerback, but if we peel back the curtain, Travis Hunter remains impactful anytime he touches the field, and that is why Jacksonville drafted him in the first place.
How many snaps will he overtake with Newsome's arrival? Will his targets increase after the Chiefs game? For Hunter, his ability to make things happen in space is special, and the Jaguars value that, along with his coverage ability on defense.
