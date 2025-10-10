Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars vs. Seahawks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen face another tough test in Week 6.
After defeating two tough teams in back-to-back weeks in the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars are set to host the impressive Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at EverBank Stadium.
To preview the Jaguars' big game this weekend, we talked with Jeremy Brenner of Seahawks On SI to give a deeper look at the Jaguars' opponent, Sam Darnold, their defense, and their head coach.
To get a better look and a deeper insight about the Seahawks before they face off against the Jaguars in Duval this weekend, go with us behind the enemy lines.
Just how good has Sam Darnold been?
Brenner: Sam Darnold has been about as good as the Seahawks can ask for. He has the offense in a rhythm and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He hasn’t been perfect, as evidenced by a late interception in the team’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, but he has been a big proponent in why the Seahawks have been winning.
Why have the Seahawks struggled to stop the pass?
Other than the first game of the season, the Seahawks have allowed over 200 passing yards in every game. Part of that has to do with the fact that they are facing great passing offenses, but they are also suspect to explosive plays. The Seahawks are allowing 43.6 percent of their third downs to be converted, so it’s extending drives, keeping the defense on the field and struggling to get off.
Has Mike Macdonald been the real deal?
Brenner: I think so. Macdonald won 10 games in his first season as head coach and he’s on pace to perform relatively the same in his second year.He has brought over that Baltimore Ravens culture, which has certainly helped the team be aggressive and focus on being a hard-nosed squad.
Who is the Seahawks X-Factor?
Brenner: Ken Walker III. He’s been hot and cold throughout the season. In wins, Walker has three touchdowns, but he hasn’t scored when the team loses.
Score prediction?
Brenner: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 23
