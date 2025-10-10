Jaguar Report

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Jaguars vs. Seahawks

We take a closer look at the Jacksonville Jaguars' big battle with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6.

John Shipley

Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the field for warm ups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) on the field for warm ups prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars and head coach Liam Coen face another tough test in Week 6.

After defeating two tough teams in back-to-back weeks in the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Jaguars are set to host the impressive Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at EverBank Stadium.

To preview the Jaguars' big game this weekend, we talked with Jeremy Brenner of Seahawks On SI to give a deeper look at the Jaguars' opponent, Sam Darnold, their defense, and their head coach.

To get a better look and a deeper insight about the Seahawks before they face off against the Jaguars in Duval this weekend, go with us behind the enemy lines.

nf
Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Just how good has Sam Darnold been?

Brenner: Sam Darnold has been about as good as the Seahawks can ask for. He has the offense in a rhythm and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He hasn’t been perfect, as evidenced by a late interception in the team’s loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, but he has been a big proponent in why the Seahawks have been winning.

nf
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws downfield against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Why have the Seahawks struggled to stop the pass?

Other than the first game of the season, the Seahawks have allowed over 200 passing yards in every game. Part of that has to do with the fact that they are facing great passing offenses, but they are also suspect to explosive plays. The Seahawks are allowing 43.6 percent of their third downs to be converted, so it’s extending drives, keeping the defense on the field and struggling to get off.

nf
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks downfield against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Has Mike Macdonald been the real deal?

Brenner: I think so. Macdonald won 10 games in his first season as head coach and he’s on pace to perform relatively the same in his second year.He has brought over that Baltimore Ravens culture, which has certainly helped the team be aggressive and focus on being a hard-nosed squad.

nf
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Who is the Seahawks X-Factor?

Brenner: Ken Walker III. He’s been hot and cold throughout the season. In wins, Walker has three touchdowns, but he hasn’t scored when the team loses.

nff
Oct 5, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) carries the ball as. Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Kindle Vildor (22) defends during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Score prediction?

Brenner: Seahawks 24, Jaguars 23

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on the Seahawks game.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Seahawks game when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.