Jaguars' Shad Khan Pays Respects to Colts' Jim Irsay
The sudden and saddening news of the passing of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay rocked the NFL world on Wednesday, with an outpouring of support coming from around the NFL after the shocking news.
Amongst those to pay their respect to Irsay and his life was Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who made it clear in a statement what Irsay meant to him as a friend and a fellow owner.
"To hear the news of Jim Irsay's passing is heartbreaking. Jim cared deeply about the National Football League. More important, Jim cared most about everyone who loves the National Football League – players, coaches, fans, media, communities, champions of outstanding causes far and wide, and many others," Khan said in a statement.
"Professionally and personally, Jim and his daughters made sure that my family was supported when we first arrived in Jacksonville. Jim's kindness and genuine interest in a promising future for the Jaguars, even as a rival of his beloved Indianapolis Colts, was an enduring trait in our relationship and will forever be a reminder of his high character, generosity and commitment to people everywhere. Thank you, Jim."
One if the true faces of NFL ownership during his time with the Colts, Irsay had his fingerprints all over the Colts' organization and, for many, styled the right kind of management approach for any team.
Irsay saw the Colts reach incredible highs during his time as owner, and he also delivered for the team when they were at their lowest -- making tough but sound decisions to change the complexion of the franchise over and over again.
With Irsay gone, the AFC South has a trio of owners who have only been in the NFL for the past two decades. As things stand today, Khan is the most senior AFC South owner in terms of NFL experience, with Irsay having far and away the most experience amongst the AFC South owners throughout his career.
The AFC South race will certainly feel different this year without Irsay at the helm of the Colts' program. The Colts certainly figure to be a key piece of this year's race, and it will be fascinating to watch the first Colts and Jaguars battles in the post-Irsay era.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and discuss Irsay.
Please let us know your thoughts on Irsay when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.