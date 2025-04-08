Jaguars Set to Start Offseason Program Today
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone through a major franchise shake-up this offseason. Owner Shad Khan has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager James Gladstone to get the franchise going in the right direction for next year.
Coen and Gladstone made their plan clear all offseason long, and they have followed it so far. They have brought in players that they knew from their previous teams. They want to build a certain culture and ensure they can have good chemistry.
Coen and Gladstone do not want to wait around to get things going in Jacksonville. Right out the gate next season they want to get back to their winning ways. They are off to a good start, but they have to continue attacking the offseason.
The next big thing coming up for the Jaguars is the 2025 NFL Draft. But before we get there, the Jaguars started their offseason program today.
"Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only," the NFL said in a release detailing the schedule.
"Phase two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted."
With the Jaguars having a new head coach this offseason they are allowed to have a voluntary minicamp.
"Any voluntary minicamp for veteran players must be conducted prior to the NFL Draft (April 24-26), but no earlier than week three of the club’s offseason workout program and after at least one week of the two weeks of Phase One activities that the clubs may hold pursuant to Article 21. This year, five clubs will hold voluntary veteran minicamps."
The offseason program gives the Jaguars an early at bringing in their team and getting to know them better. And getting these guys together and creating more chemistry is great for the upcoming season.
