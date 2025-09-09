What Tank Bigsby Trade Means for Jaguars
One of the key differences in the James Gladstone era has been the number of moves made to either help progress the roster in the short term or find ways to help it in the long term.
On Monday night, Gladstone and the Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly agreed to trade running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fifth and sixth-round pick for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The move comes out of nowhere, but it signals a sign of Gladstone's continued efforts to improve the roster one way or another. Could this benefit the Jaguars in the long run?
Bigsby's trade signals push for the future in Jacksonville
The Jaguars are making a move at running back following a 200-yard team rushing performance in the 26-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. This included Travis Etienne Jr. having one of his best rushing days in quite some time with 143 yards on 16 attempts. Bigsby added to the total with just five attempts for 12 yards on less than 2.5 yards per carry.
Following Etienne's performance and flashes from rookie running backs Bhayshul Tuten (three carries for 11 yards) and LeQuint Allen Jr. (one carry, seven yards) throughout the preseason likely made this an easy decision for Gladstone andhead coach Liam Coen. In all likelihood, Tuten is expected to take over the role Bigsby had in Jacksonville as a between-the-tackles runner with balance and play strength.
For Gladstone, this move assures the future of the Jaguars' running back room with Tuten and Allen, as Etienne is in the final year of his rookie contract. Trading with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman for extra draft capital adds on to an already hefty amount of selections for the 2026 draft process, despite no first-round pick.
Gladstone's move to trade up for uber-talented two-way player Travis Hunter sacrificed a first-round choice to the Cleveland Browns. However, as moves were made this past spring throughout the selection process, Gladstone maneuvered around to land three top-100 picks for the 2026 draft on top, with numerous Day Three choices. Depth and development were key focuses after selecting Hunter, and that is likely the goal for the first-year general manager.
As for Bigsby's future in Philadelphia, the former third-round selection from Auburn could be in contention for playing time in a run-heavy Eagles offense while looking to compete for snaps at kick returner. His physical style of play and explosiveness add a change-of-pace style behind Saquon Barkely, Will Shipley, and the legs of quarterback Jalen Hurts.
