Jaguars Stars Named Among Top College Trios in NFL
In NFL history, when somebody mentions triplets, they are most likely talking about the QB/RB/WR trio of Dallas' Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin.
But not so fast, if you live in the Northeast, you're shouting about Terry Bradshaw, Franco Harris, and Lynn Swann. Out West, they're saying Joe Montana, Roger Craig, and Jerrywhile Rice, while the Midwest pounds the table for Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk and Issac Bruce.
Colleges and universities boast great triplets as well. Recently, NFL.com presented its list of Top 10 NFL triplets by college affiliation among current players, and QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne were honored alongside their college teammate, Tee Higgins of Cincinnati, at No. 6 on the compilation.
"This trio fueled Clemson's offense in the 15-0 national championship campaign of 2018, and all three have produced at the NFL level, but they're in very different places heading into the 2025 campaign. Tee Higgins is ascending, as he scored 10 receiving touchdowns in 12 games last season and signed a four-year, $115 million extension with the Bengals in March," the piece explained.
As glowing as Gennaro Filice was of Higgins, the author is not high on Etienne going forward, and is not really sure what to make of Trevor Lawrence in the professional ranks.
"Travis Etienne Jr. is declining, as he averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per carry last season and will be playing out his rookie contract in what could be his swan song with the Jaguars this fall. And Trevor Lawrence is … Well, what is Trevor Lawrence? "
"After his rookie campaign was undermined by the Urban Meyer debacle, the former No. 1 overall pick appeared to arrive in Year 2, making the Pro Bowl and doing some damage in the playoffs. But the past two seasons have been marred by inconsistency and injury. Jacksonville still handed him a five-year, $275 million extension last offseason, but this feels like the year when he needs to prove he's worth it."
"This offseason, the Jaguars brought in a hyped offensive play-caller to serve as their new head coach in Liam Coen. They made a bold draft-day move for Travis Hunter, who joins Brian Thomas Jr. to comprise one of the most alluring receiving duos in the league. Now it's time for Lawrence to fully showcase the immense talent we've heard so much about since he was the No. 1 recruit in all the land."
The No. 6 ranking is hard to dispute with trios from LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma on the list at No. 5 to 1, respectively. But for Jacksonville Jaguars fans and Coen, the wish is that Lawrence and Etienne emulate that past glory. However, Higgins is on his own.
