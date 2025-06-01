Where Do Jaguars Rank Among First-Time Super Bowl Hopefuls?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have not had many people peg them as Super Bowl contenders in the last few decades, save for perhaps following the 2017 and 2022 seasons after the Jaguars made the playoffs.
This is the case again entering the 2025 season; there is plenty of excitement for the future in Jacksonville, but the Jaguars are not expected to go from 4-13 to Super Bowl contenders to most.
As a result, it is far from surprising to see where the Jaguars land in a ranking by CBS Sports of the most likely teams to win their first Super Bowl in 2025.
CBS had the Jaguars ranked No. 8, in front of the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, and the Atlanta Falcons.
The Jaguars ranked behind the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and the Buffalo Bills.
"Of all the teams listed, the Jags might have the most underrated upside. If Trevor Lawrence finally stays upright and plays smarter under new coach Liam Coen, he could have two dynamic targets in Brian Thomas Jr. and newcomer Travis Hunter. The AFC South is also perpetually up for grabs. The challenge will be making everything click in Year 1 of a fresh regime," CBS Sports said.
It is worth noting the AFC South makes up a quarter of this list. The only AFC South team to win a Super Bowl has been the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans have made a Super Bowl, and are the only other AFC South team to do so at this point.
The Jaguars have gotten close a few times, but have yet to make it to football's highest mountain. And while it seems unlikely for them to do so this year, they at least have plenty of upside around the franchsie thanks to the likes of Liam Coen, Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and now Travis Hunter.
"Honestly, it's really got to be a completely one day at a time approach. Yeah, you're always feeling like you're adding levels of competition and depth to the roster. That's exactly what we did. We do feel like we got better and improved," Coen said after the draft.
"We will not have a clue until we do this thing more than a week here in terms of being on the grass, because we haven't even been able to truly play football yet. The focus is so deeply rooted in the culture, the way that we’re going to play our style of play, teaching those elements. Now we have to go and get an entire rookie class onboarded. That's a lot of work, so the focus is so tight right now that probably haven't even thought that far ahead.”
