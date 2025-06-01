Who is the Jaguars' 2025 X-Factor?
From Travis Hunter to Trevor Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr., much of the talk around the 2025 Jacksonville Jaguars has focused on the offensive side of the ball.
But the reality is, the Jaguars' most important player could actually be on the other side of the ball entirely.
Pro Football Focus recently took a look at each roster and noted their X-Factor for the 2025 season. For the Jaguars, they decided on defensive end Travon Walker.
"One defender who will be expected to make a leap is Travon Walker. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft started to show some life in Year 3, earning a 68.2 PFF overall grade after posting a 56.6 mark across his first two years," PFF said.
"Walker’s 10.5 sacks were the 11th most among all edge defenders, while his 56 pressures tied for the 18th most. This will be a massive season for him to prove whether he can become a superstar like his draft position warrants."
Walker is set to be one of the most important pieces of the Jaguars' rebuilding defense under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Emmanuel Ogbah, Walker is a foundational piece of the Jaguars' pass-rush entering a critical 2025 season.
“I am just excited about those guys. Obviously, their ability to rush but they have done a really good job in the run game to this point too," Campanile said about the edge unit during OTAs earlier this week.
"They are technicians and their D-line coaches have done a great job with them to this point. I am really pleased with their effort. They are great guys. Guys that you love to coach. If you can’t coach those guys you shouldn’t coach.”
After 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss as a rookie, Walker has seen his production explode the last two seasons. In 2023, Walker recorded 10 sacks and 10 tackles for loss and took a clear jump forward in a season in which the Jaguars badly needed him to.
Walker then had the best year of his career in 2024, recording 10.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits. Over the last few seasons, Walker has teamed with Josh Hines-Allen to form one of the best and most productive pass-rushing duos in the entire NFL, exactly what the Jaguars were hoping for when they selected Walker.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on this X-Factor and more @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on this X-Factor and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE