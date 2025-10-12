Jaguar Report

AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Not the Only Risers

The AFC South was expected to be one of the weakest divisions in the NFL this year. The Jacksonville Jaguars and their rivals are proving that false.

before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the AFC South was widely viewed as one of the weakest divisions in the league. That left the door open for the Jacksonville Jaguars to possibly contend for the top spot for the first time since 2022 and rip it away from the Houston Texans, who have claimed the crown two years in a row.

However, through the first five weeks of the season, the AFC South is currently fielding two powerhouses and one dark-horse playoff contender. The entire division went undefeated this past week, showing that these teams can't be taken lightly, not even the Tennessee Titans.

There's not as much of a power vacuum in the AFC South as expected, which will make it more difficult for the Jaguars to assert themselves as top dogs.

AFC South rising

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and tight end Andrew Ogletree (85) react after Taylor scores a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Indianapolis Colts (4-1, 1-0 in div.)

Last game: 40-6 win vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Next game: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts got back in the win column after a tough loss against the Los Angeles Rams. They were able to take full advantage of a favorable matchup with a reeling Las Vegas Raiders team, dominating them 40-6 to prove that they can do what great teams do: take care of business versus inferior competition.

The Colts have another opportunity to do so in Week 6, hosting the Arizona Cardinals. Their next opponents came into the year with decent hopes of making a playoff run, but have had a highly discouraging three-game slide after a 2-0 start, including a loss to the 0-4 Tennessee Titans in their last outing.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) high-fives fans after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1, 1-0 in div.)

Last game: 31-28 win vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Next game: vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a statement in Week 5, toppling Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to notch an upset over the reigning AFC champions. They also answered a lot of questions that led to doubt about their 3-1 record through the first four games, winning behind Trevor Lawrence's lead and despite getting only one defensive takeaway as opposed to 13 total in their other outings.

Still, there are sharks in the water waiting to smell blood in Duval and jump on the first sign of regression from the Jaguars. They'll have to prove once again that they're within the top tier in their Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Hopefully, another win against a prospective playoff team will convince the world.

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) celebrates with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

3. Houston Texans (2-3, 1-1 in div.)

Last game: 44-10 win @ Baltimore Ravens

Next game: @ Seattle Seahawks

The Houston Texans notched a momentous win before their bye week. They were able to capitalize on the Baltimore Ravens' continued struggles and their myriad injuries, dominating them 44-10. The Texans showed that, outside of their fatally flawed offensive line, they can compete with anyone, behind an elite defense and an attack featuring several playmakers.

The Texans will be watching this week's Jaguars game closely to get tape on their opponent after the bye. They'll also be hoping to see how one of their top divisional competitors can perform against one of the better teams in the league this year.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) looks to throw the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 5, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Tennessee Titans (1-4, 0-2 in div.)

Last game: 22-21 win @ Arizona Cardinals

Next game: @ Las Vegas Raiders

The Tennessee Titans got their first win of the season, upsetting the Arizona Cardinals on the road. It took a series of truly dumbfounding events to get it done, including Emari DeMercado fumbling before the goal line on a would-be 70-plus-yard touchdown run and an interception that turned into a fumble by the Cardinals' defense that was recovered in the end zone for a Titans score.

Tennessee has a decent chance to actually get a win streak going, matched up with a reeling Las Vegas Raiders squad currently on a four-game slide. The Titans are understandably still the underdogs, but no one would be truly shocked if Geno Smith and company dropped another brutal showing.

ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.