AFC South Round-Up: Can Jaguars Remain at the Top?
The Jacksonville Jaguars got a huge win in Week 4. Not only did they take down a prospective playoff team in the San Francisco 49ers, but they did so as road underdogs, giving Liam Coen his first victory away from EverBank Stadium in his NFL head coaching career.
Their triumph on the West Coast moved them to 3-1, boosting them to the top of the AFC South standings. They're still tied with the Indianapolis Colts, but both teams are trending in the right direction for Jacksonville, with Indy taking its first defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.
The Jaguars may be tied with the best record in the division, but they'll want to separate themselves to avoid any potential tiebreakers that might move them down in the standings come the postseason. They'll need to bring their A-game into Week 5's Monday Night Football heavyweight bout with the Kansas City Chiefs in order to do so.
AFC South race is heating up
1. Indianapolis Colts (3-1, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 27-20 loss @ Los Angeles Rams
Next game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Daniel Jones came back down to earth a bit in Week 4 against an elite pass rush, tossing two interceptions in the defeat. However, Indy still had multiple chances to upset LA and very well may have if Adonai Mitchell hadn't fumbled out of the back of the end zone while trying to celebrate a long would-be touchdown catch and run.
The Colts have a great opportunity to get back into the win column, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in their next outing. The Raiders are reeling, but Geno Smith could bounce back against a susceptible Indianapolis secondary. On the other hand, Indianapolis should only continue its fast start to the season against a poor Las Vegas defense.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 26-21 win @ San Francisco 49ers
Next game: vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars run into their stiffest test so far in Week 5, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs for a Monday Night Football primetime showdown. This will mark their third straight game against a perennial playoff team. It'll take a complete team effort if they want to upset Patrick Mahomes for the first time since he took over as the franchise quarterback.
The Chiefs are coming off a win of their own, dominating the Baltimore Ravens 37-20 to prove that they're still a serious contender this year. Jacksonville's defense will have a tough time keeping its takeaway streak going, while the offense will have to step up in a big way to keep up with Kansas City's with Xavier Worthy back.
3. Houston Texans (1-3, 1-1 in div.)
Last game: 26-0 win vs. Tennessee Titans
Next game: @ Baltimore Ravens
The Houston Texans were able to get their first win of the 2025 NFL season, putting a beatdown on the winless Tennessee Titans, 26-0. All of their concerns were mitigated against a clearly inferior matchup. The offensive line had little trouble protecting C.J. Stroud versus the Titans' poor pass rush, although Jeffery Simmons continued to add to his highlight reel.
The Texans got a lucky break for their next outing, with Lamar Jackson going down with a hamstring strain for the Baltimore Ravens. They could still have their hands full trying to contain Derrick Henry and the ground game, but they might be able to keep rolling against a banged-up and uninspiring Ravens defense.
4. Tennessee Titans (0-4, 0-2 in div.)
Last game: 26-0 loss @ Houston Texans
Next game: @ Arizona Cardinals
The Tennessee Titans are looking like a decent bet to be one of the NFL's few winless teams in league history. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has flashed plenty of promising potential, but he's gotten practically zero help outside of Jeffery Simmons. The protection around him is abysmal, his wide receiver corps is middling at best, and the rushing attack has done practically nothing to take pressure off of the young gunslinger.
The Arizona Cardinals will be looking to get right in Week 5. They're coming off two straight losses and need to get back on track against Tennessee if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Find us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to follow along with our AFC South updates throughout the year.
Please let us know your thoughts on the division so far in 2025 when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.