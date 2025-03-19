Are the Jaguars Seeing Texans Take a Step Back?
Entering the 2025 offseason, it is clear the AFC South runs through the Houston Texans.
The Texans have won back-to-back AFC titles, have had solid showings in the playoffs before being bounced in the divisional rounds. The crown the Jacksonville Jaguars wore in 2022 was taken swiftly by the Texans in 2023, and they have yet to get it back.
But is this the offseason the Texans are finally showing some weakness? It certainly feels like it after the Texans have made some head-scratching moves this offseason.
Extending Derek Stingley with a record-breaking deal was an obvious move to make, and there are no real holes to poke in it. With that said, it feels a lot like that is the first positive direction the Texans have taken from a roster perspective this offseason.
The Texans had one of the worst offensive lines in football last year and it was made clear through their coaching firings and hirings this offseason that it would be a priority. The Texans let C.J. Stroud get hit far too often last season, especially in their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
But so far, it does not feel like the Texans have made their offensive line any better. They traded away Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, which created a gaping hole at left tackle. They wanted to move Tunsil's contract off the books to make room for Stingley's deal and upcoming deals for Stroud and Will Anderson, but they don't seem to have a clear replacement.
Then they added two guards via free agency and trades in Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram who would not start for most teams. The Texans have removed one solid offensive lineman, moved on from another experienced blocker in Shaq Mason, and then added two below-average blockers to a unit that needed to improve.
The Texans did add a former 1,000-yard receiver with familiarity to the AFC South in former Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk. They also hired a first-time offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, who comes with good reviews and is fresh off a stint working under Sean McVay.
With that said, it doesn't feel like the Texans are a better team than they were when the 2024 season ended. That could change with a good draft, but they do not currently appear to be an unstoppable force who the Jaguars and the rest of the AFC South have no prayer against.
With the Jaguars entering the year with a new regime, there is a sense of energy and positivity that, finally, things will be done the right way. And if the Texans are taking a step backward, this could be the Jaguars' best chance yet to take the AFC South back from them.
