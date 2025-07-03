Jalen Ramsey's Final Jaguars Act Revisited
The departure of former Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey is one that has left quite the ripple effect.
It has been almost six years since Ramsey left Jacksonville, but his final months in Duval were recently examined by ESPN's Bill Barnwell in a list of the best bag-getters in recent NFL memory.
"After emerging as an upper-echelon cornerback during his first three seasons in Jacksonville, Ramsey was eligible for a new deal in the summer of 2019. The guy on the other side of the negotiating table? Veteran coach Tom Coughlin, whose old-school approach as the lead executive in Jacksonville eventually led to the Jaguars being responsible for more than 25% of the grievances filed by players with the union in 2019," Barnwell said.
"The Jags had a remarkable habit of taking money out of their players' pockets with fines; how was Ramsey going to get that money back from the organization? He might have felt a need to push the proverbial envelope. That June, Ramsey revealed that the Jaguars didn't intend to offer him an extension, a surprising move given how aggressive teams usually are with locking up their young superstars. While he publicly said he wasn't angry or upset with the decision, what happened next suggested that he was willing to prod the front office to do something.
"Audaciously, Ramsey showed up to training camp in an armored truck with a hype man, who finished his introduction by announcing that it was time for Ramsey to get his money. One of the ways you know I'm not a member of the Bag Hall of Fame: I would have happily paid $1,000 to experience Coughlin's reaction to this video for the first time," Barnwell said.
From there, the rest was history.
A few weeks into the 2019 season, Ramsey requested a trade from the franchise, played one final game at EverBank Stadium, and then sat out for the rest of his Jaguars career with a self-described back injury until he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams.
Since then, Ramsey has been traded two more times -- the latest deal landing him with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In four seasons with the Jaguars, Ramsey started all 51 regular-season games he appeared in and also started in three playoff games in 2017.
As a Jaguar, Ramsey recorded 193 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 45 pass deflections and nine interceptions. Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2017.
