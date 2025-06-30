Jalen Ramsey Now Set to Make His Return to Jacksonville
Thanks to a trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, former Jacksonville Jaguars star Jalen Ramsey is now set to make his long-awaitJacksonville Jaguarsed return to Duval.
As a member of the Steelers, Ramsey will make his first return to Jacksonville since being traded in 2019 as the Jaguars and Steelers face off in the first preseason game of the season.
Ramsey has played the Jaguars a few times since his controversial exit from the franchise; once in 2021 with the Los Angeles Rams and then again in 2024 as a member of the Miami Dolphins
Ramsey was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler for the Jaguars after they selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, but a falling out with team management led to him requesting a trade during the early weeks of the 2019 season.
While the Steelers and Jaguars' week 1 preseason battle will not have much on the line in terms of stakes, it will at least represent the first time Ramsey is set to play in his former home stadium.
In four seasons with the Jaguars, Ramsey started all 51 regular-season games he appeared in and also started in three playoff games in 2017.
As a Jaguar, Ramsey recorded 193 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 45 pass deflections and nine interceptions. Ramsey was named to the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018 and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2017.
On Oct. 15, 2019, the Jaguars put an end to a weeks-long saga with Ramsey by dealing him in what is still one of the biggest blockbusters in recent NFL memory. The compensation alone -- a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick, and a 2021 fourth-round pick -- reflected the major move the Jaguars would be making.
"That was one of the first places that I've ever been in that I don't feel valued, for real. It was weird, and it was frustrating, and it got to a point where, like, it just started piling up, piling up, piling up," Ramsey said after his departure.
Ramsey was one of the Jaguars' most important pieces during his entire run with the franchise, and time has mostly healed the wounds between him, the fan base and the franchise since his dramatic exit.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk about the preseason now.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.