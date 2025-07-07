Jaguars Getting Ahead of the Curve Courtesy of Tony Khan
Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer and co-owner Tony Khan has been known as a lot of things over the years. As the CEO and Founder of AEW, he's been called the backbone and creative force of the suddenly red-hot promotion, rivaling the big dog, and he's been known as merely Owner Shad Khan's son in Jacksonville.
There's not many fanbases more critical than the IWC, the internet wrestling community, but they are all coming around because of the phenomenal rise of AEW under Tony's watchful eye and governing hand.
The football pundits are starting to do the same as well. In a recent episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, Jaguars on SI Beat Writer John Shipley explained why that is by highlighting just how important the 42-year-old executive has been to the professional football efforts in Duval, more and more.
"Just first and foremost, Tony Khan brought analytics to Duval. Tony Khan is the reason that the Jaguars have any kind of analytical department. They've made really great strides in terms of the analytic movement since the Khans bought the franchise over a decade ago, and that, simply put to me, is all because of Tony Khan."
"Now, of course, having a strong analytics department doesn't necessarily mean they're gonna be listened to 100% of time, or that the right move is made 100% of the time, or even that wins are necessarily going to translate," reasoned Shipley.
"The players still have to play, the coaches still have the coach, and the general managers still have to generally manage, and that's obviously been a downside for the Jaguars inside of the Miller Electric Center Facility and EverBank Stadium in recent years."
"But even despite that, I always felt that Tony deserves credit for what he's done with the Jaguars Analytics Department, really starting it from the ground up. Because when Shad Khan became the owner of the Jaguars, the Jaguars were really stuck in the stone ages, and it took them [a while]. They did a little bit, year by year, to try to get and become a modern team."
"And I think now they're at their peak, both in terms of thinking forward on the field with the coaching staff, with the front office, with ownership, etc. I think that they're finally doing things where they're actually a little bit ahead of the curve."
To see how Khan is juggling operations of a very hot wrestling promotion, how he's guiding the Jaguers and his other business ventures, you can label him what you want.
There's one label to put on Khan that you is already the mantra and brand name associated with the wrestling promotion, and one would imagine that it's his goal to have his Jaguars tagged with it as well.
Two words: All Elite.
