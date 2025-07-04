Jaguars' Tony Khan Gives Jon Gruden Gift of a Lifetime
Shad Khan purchased the majority stake in the Jacksonville Jaguars in December of 2011. Right after the sale was finalized his son, Tony Khan, was named Senior Vice President of Football and Analytics. Now in 2025, Tony is still heavily involved with the Jaguars as their Chief Football Strategy Officer.
While he tries to make the biggest impact he can with Jacksonville, the team is not the only thing that Khan is busy with. Back in 2019, Khan became CEO of "All Elite Wrestling" (AEW) after its formation and quick ascent. Now he's leading the charge of one of the most successful professional wrestling promotions around the entire globe.
Since starting the brand, Khan has seen it take off to new heights first hand, with his father and the Jags' practice fields even guest-starring at times.
On " The Rich Eisen Show," Khan opened up about AEW's newfound success and sudden rise to the top of the wrestling world:
"Since I last saw you, we became the longest running prime time pro wrestling show in the history of Turner Sports. And that's pretty special, because there's been a lot of great wrestling, the history of wrestling on Turner Sports spans multiple companies dating back to the 70s. And Wednesday Night Dynamite is the longest running now, it's the 300th episode [Wednesday] night," Khan said.
One of the biggest fans of wrestling as a whole, specifically AEW, has been former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. When Khan first realized that Gruden had been following the organization, he decided to take action.
Khan gifted Gruden an AEW mystery box, full of limited edition memorabilia and even a replica championship belt. Gruden then videotaped himself opening his unexpected present, later posting it to his socials and thanking Khan for the gift of a lifetime.
"This box may have the greatest gift I've ever received inside and it comes from Tony Khan," Gruden posted to X (formerly Twitter). "I'm a big wrestling fan, and what they're doing over at AEW is pretty amazing! If you like wrestling, you gotta check this stuff out... but you'll have to beat me for my belt!"
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Tony Khan and AEW!
Please let us know your thoughts on AEW's future from here when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.