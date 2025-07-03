Tony Khan Reveals Hero of Jaguars Coaching Search
Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer and co-owner Tony Khan was front-row for one of the biggest offseasons in the entire history of the franchise.
Khan was one of several leaders of the franchise who helped lead the charge for a replacement for head coach Doug Pederson -- and eventually the replacement for general manager Trent Baalke.
During a recent interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Khan explained who the hero of the Jaguars' successful search for new head coach Liam Coen: his father, owner Shad Khan.
"My dad did a brilliant job on this. My dad led a great search," Khan said.
"And I think as a group, we all were looking for people that could really help us develop the team as a group, but also particularly develop the offense. We had great pieces. We think we have a top young quarterback with Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr is going to be a top receiver, and we think we have the pieces to build a great defense."
Coen, of course, did his part to sell Khan and the rest of the Jaguars' brass on his vision. Jaguars On SI reported in January that Coen hit a home-run with his initial interview with Khan, who was drawn to Coen thanks to his energy and his clear and consise plan for developing Lawrence.
With Coen's background as a play-caller and offensive schemer, the decision was likely an easy one for Khan. But Khan deserves credit for navigating the search for Coen and then eventually landing him while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were pulling out all of the stops to keep Coen as their offensive coordinator.
But the Khan family landed him, and it has been smooth sailing since.
"And Liam had a great plan. Put together a great staff. I think Liam is a great offensive play caller. Anthony and the group on defense are going to be tremendous. And James came in with a really well organized plan," Khan said.
"Obviously, Liam and James have good experience working together here in LA with the Rams. And Les and his team were instrumental. They made great recommendations, and I think really helped lead us in a good direction on both people."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about Coen and Khan.
Please let us know your thoughts on Khan and Coen when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.