What Unit is the Most Unheralded for Jaguars in 2025?
There has been so much discussion about the secondary in Jacksonville, especially at the safety position with the quality group of receivers that the Jaguars will face in the AFC South alone like Houston's Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce of Indy, and the vets in Tennessee consisting of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, just to name a few.
For Jacksonville Jaguars' Head Coach Liam Coen, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, and the rest of the professional football staff in Northern Florida, the aforementioned opposing receiver duos will be a focal point to stop in their collective tracks.
The cornerback room is solid and well known with standouts such as Jourdan Lewis, Tyson Campbell, and younger, unproven talent in Jarrian Jones and heralded rookie, Travis Hunter. But the safety position is one that has been scrutinized more. Recently, first-year Jacksonville Jaguars' Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile talked about his outfielders and what they offer to the defense.
Campanile on what he’s seen out of the safety position so far
“I just think there are a lot of guys who are putting in great work. I think Dewey's [S Andrew Wingard] doing a great job. I think Antonio [S Antonio Johnson] is doing a great job. Sav's [S Darnell Savage] done a great job when he's out there. Obviously, Eric [S Eric Murray] has great command back there as well, but we've had a bunch of guys going through there, and they're all really doing a good job," said Campanile.
"As you start to get into third down and two-minute, having DBs out there that are good
communicators and can make plays on the ball for you, which we've all seen to this point,
that's really exciting.”
Campanile on what he likes about Safety Antonio Johnson
One of Coach Camp's safety men, third-year Antonio Johnson, has been under the microscope as of late. The 6'2" former Aggie out of Texas A&M seems to be a guy that the Jaguars' new regime will rely on.
“There’s a lot to like. He's a big athlete, covers a lot of ground. He's got good range, and he's physical. He's done a really good job studying. He's become a very good communicator for us, so I'm pleased with his effort and how his camp's gone so far.”
The entire team will be on display for the first time in 2025 on Saturday, as the team will host Pittsburgh in Week 1 of the preseason. If the Jags are to take a step forward this year, the back of the defense will need to find themselves more heralded.
