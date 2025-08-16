Jaguars Training Camp Stock Report: Who is Rising?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put most of training camp behind them.
After Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints, the Jaguars will have just one more week of the preseason and training camp left. For the most part, the work is done.
So with most of training camp done, which players have boosted their stock and which need to recover?
Stock Up
Parker Washington
Arguably the most consistent wide receiver on the team in training camp, Washington has been stellar for the Jaguars day in and day out. The Jaguars should feel comfortable with him as their No. 3 wide receiver in the event Travis Hunter has to spend more time on defense, and perhaps he should see even more reps on offense beyond that.
Christian Braswell
The Jaguars are facing mounting injuries at cornerback with Tyson Campbell and Montaric Brown on the mend, and third-year cornerback Christian Braswell has been the player who has stepped up in their place. Braswell has made plenty of plays over the last two weeks and looks like a lock to make the 53-man roster.
Joshua Cephus
The Jaguars needed to sort out their No. 5 wide receiver role entering training camp, and it looks like Joshua Cephus has run away with the part. I am not sure if I would call him a lock because he does not have much special teams value outside of returning, but he has made more plays than any of the rookie receivers.
Stock Down
UDFA WRs
The Jaguars signed a plethora of undrafted wide receivers following the 2025 NFL Draft, but none seem to have made much of an impact in camp. Eli Pancol had an impressive offseason program but has mostly had a quiet training camp. The No. 6 wide receiver role looks wide open.
Interior Defensive Line
The Jaguars will be leaning on Maason Smith and Arik Armstead in a big way, but neither has practiced in full in 16 training camp practices. There is a large, looming question mark facing the defensive tackle room right now.
Offensive Line
There have been some positive flashes from the offensive line, but the team has also faced injuries and, right now, the starting five for Week 1 looks like a complete toss-up. This will need to get settled, and soon.
