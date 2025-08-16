Liam Coen Gives Concerning Update on Repeat Problem Plaguing Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly took it easy on NFL training camp Day 16, mostly performing walk-throughs and practicing without pads. The team is gearing up for its second preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 17. With the injuries starting to stack up on both sides of the ball, Head Coach Liam Coen wants to ensure that he keeps his players as healthy and fresh as possible ahead of the season kickoff.
While it makes perfect sense why the team might not want to risk any more Jaguars getting hurt before Week 1, reports coming out of training camp suggest that this roster could use as many reps as it can get to really nail down Coen's new system and dust off their fine skills. The wide receivers have especially been struggling, with drops becoming a frequent issue in practices. Rookie star Brian Thomas Jr. even threw a helmet in frustration after an especially tough day.
The Jaguars are hoping to get an offensive renaissance season out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, grabbing star wide receiver Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 draft to give him another elite target opposite BTJ. No matter how well Lawrence plays and what kind of schemes Coen can devise, though, it won't matter if Jacksonville's receivers can't come down with completions.
Drops continue to plague the Jacksonville Jaguars in training camp
Following training camp Day 16, Head Coach Liam Coen was asked about how his offense responded following an especially discouraging scrimmage from the previous joint practice with the New Orleans Saints. He mentioned that the Jacksonville Jaguars receivers again had some unsightly drops:
"We went down the field, scored on the first drive on a fourteen-play drive. Just thought we did some good things. I just thought, again, the same issue that has crept up a number of times has been the pre-snaps. Pre-snaps and, I don't know, we have six drops again, I think. May have been eight? I almost thought it was eight."
"So, that's fatigue. That's lack of concentration when you're getting fatigued and tired. Every time we come out, they go hard. Tuesday was our biggest volume day of camp thus far, and you could see even with the off day Wednesday, some guys were still feeling the effects of it. I think there's just, again, the lack of detail and concentration when you do start to fatigue and it does get tiring and you do go on long drives. I thought it was still some decent back and forth."
With new additions Travis Hunter Jr. and Dyami Brown, the Jags are set to have a much more threatening wide receiver room alongside returners Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington. However, these drops have been a recurring issue for Jacksonville's wideouts. They'll be looking to see if the trend bleeds into their second preseason game against the Saints.
