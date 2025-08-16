Jaguars Star is Embracing Pressure of Crucial 2025 NFL season
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a wholly disappointing year in the 2025 NFL season. Aside from the discovery of rookie star wideout Brian Thomas Jr., the team didn't come away with much to celebrate. However, their 4-13 finish did push the franchise to make some drastic changes, and the arrivals of Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile could mark a turning point for the organization.
One player who had an especially poor season was running back Travis Etienne Jr. Following an impressive two-year start to his NFL career, the former Clemson Tiger took a massive step back in 2024. Missing two games with a hamstring strain, he finished the season with 150 carries and 39 receptions for just 812 total yards, compared to 1,441 in his rookie campaign and 1,484 in 2023.
He also struggled to find the end zone, going from five total touchdowns in his first year to 12 in 2023 to only two last season. Now, he's playing on the fifth-year option of his contract. He'll have to find his groove and become a consistent weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' offense once again, or his future in Jacksonville could be in jeopardy.
Travis Etienne Jr. isn't afraid of the pressure of playing in a contract year for the Jaguars
Not only does Travis Etienne Jr. have to worry about earning an extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the end of the league year, but he also has to keep an eye on the depth chart behind him. Tank Bigsby quickly became a fan favorite for his electric and powerful rushes last season.
This offseason, they added two more RBs in the 2025 NFL Draft: Virginia Tech's Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and LeQuint Allen Jr. out of Syracuse in the seventh. Tuten has been a standout throughout training camp, and LeQuint Allen Jr. has impressed with his nose for pass protection.
Despite the circumstances threatening his career with the Jaguars, Travis Etienne Jr. hasn't backed down. After practice, he was asked if he's feeling the pressure of playing on his fifth-year option:
"I mean, yeah, but in reality, I feel like it’s the biggest season of my career because it’s the next one. I just have to attack it like that and understand that if I don’t go out there and produce, then where are we going to be? So, I feel like for me, it’s just attacking each and every day. My results rely on my daily habits, so just coming in here and working each and every day, let that take care of itself, and then the rest is going to take care of itself. So, I really can’t worry about the end result. I’m just really focused on the process, and that’s going to drive my results.”
He's right in saying that this would be a crucial season for him even if he were still on a long-term contract. Even with Bigsby and Tuten showing encouraging signs early on, Etienne still offers the Jaguars the most potential, due to his ability to impact the game as both a rusher and a receiver. If Jacksonville is to hit its ceiling this season, it'll need the Trevor Lawrence-Travis Etienne Jr. duo to be clicking on all cylinders.
