Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Finding His Way in Liam Coen's System
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence has endured a plethora of challenges in his career. He had the challenge of living up to the hype as a five-star recruit in high school, and being one of the most-acclaimed high school quarterback prospects of all time and then following in the footsteps of record-breaking quarterback Deshaun Watson at Clemson.
There was also surviving a 3-14 rookie season in 2021 known as "The Urban Meyer Debacle" as a first-overall pick in the draft in Duval, and now, juggling fatherhood and a career in the NFL.
Trevor Lawrence's latest obstacle is learning and adapting to a comprehensive scheme brought to Jacksonville by Liam Coen, the first-year head coach of the Jaguars, who led journeyman QB Baker Mayfield to great success and a blockbuster new contract.
During the first installment of Training Camp 2025 at the Miller Electric Center, Lawrence was asked by the media throng if the Coen system was the most difficult offense he’s had to learn, as this is the third of his five years in Duval.
Yeah, I would say so. I think now, looking at it, going through it now for the second time after OTAs, I feel so much more confident and comfortable in it. So, the things that I thought were difficult at first have become more second nature and aren't as big of a deal now," answered Lawrence.
"But yeah, I would say just the amount of things you have to know, the amount of calls with multiple plays, so that we can be in a position to succeed and be in the right play, it's more of that than I've ever had. It's a lot of motions, a lot of shifts, all those things and then just longer play calls."
There's a different language of football to learn as well for Trevor and his offensive counterparts.
"A little bit more verbiage because of, like I said, multiple plays and motions and shifts, but once you know it, it's second nature. You know what everything means, and it all makes sense. But at first, it's like you're trying to just spit everything back out and then put it together at the end. Thankfully, we're past that and the guys are rolling and feel good about it now.”
Just looking at the stats and knowing that Coen's Tampa Offense ranked third overall in points scored and fourth in total yards, to hear Trevor Lawrence proclaim that the offense is something that he and his teammates feel good about should be music to the ears of everybody invested in professional football in Jacksonville.
