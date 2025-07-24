Lawrence Says Summer Workouts With ‘Silent Assassin’ Will Benefit Jaguars
There’s a good chance, judging by his smiling, respectful demeanor off the field, Brian Thomas has never harmed as much as a housefly. But Trevor Lawrence knows better.
He's kind of that silent assassin,” Lawrence said Tuesday after the team’s first training-camp practice. “He just goes to work. That's one thing I love about him. He's not a big-ego, look-at-me guy. He just goes and puts the work in and makes plays.
“Just his speed, his one-on-one ability, it's really impressive. And to have him on the outside, that matchup if they ever want to go one-on-one, we feel like that's a favorable matchup for us and we're going to win most of them.”
Lawrence loves the pieces Jacksonville added in the offseason, including veteran wide receiver Dyami Brown and dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter. With all that speed and talent, the quarterback said defenses won’t be able to simply tilt toward Thomas on every snap.
But they’re not taking anything for granted. That’s why Lawrence led volunteer players-only passing sessions over the summer, one in the Bahamas and another at the Episcopal School of Jacksonville. The quarterback said that the additional time investment showed up Wednesday.
“It shows up a lot,” Lawrence said. “There was some stuff in the spring where, I was just coming off injury, just getting back in the flow of throwing, and really doing a bunch of field work.
“I just started that once we started OTAs in addition to a lot of new receivers and getting some timing. Even with BT, we only got half a season together.”
Lawrence played just 10 games during Thomas’s rookie season due to injuries, but the wide receiver still posted 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns on 87 receptions – remarkable considering he played with both Lawrence and Mac Jones.
“So, there were some things there I wanted to polish up,” Lawrence added, “and we were able to get a lot of work in this offseason, whether it was in the Bahamas or here, guys being in town to work out. Guys did a great job of being around, being available, and that stuff carries over.
“So, when you start camp, there's a couple throws today, there were some timing throws that I felt like we were on point that you wouldn't get if you didn't get the reps in the offseason, just because they're hard. You got to throw before the guys break and they got to trust you're going to put it in the right spot.”
