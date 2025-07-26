Jaguars' Liam Coen Reveals First Impressions of Tank Bigsby
The Jacksonville Jaguars need their running game to take a big, big leap in 2025.
So, why not lean on the bruising back who runs like he is looking to punish the defense for even being on the same field as him?
That is what the Jaguars have in third-year running back Tank Bigsby, who developed in impressive fashion in 2024. Bigsby led the Jaguars in rushing in 2024, frequently putting together impact runs in which he was able to break tackle after tackle.
With the status of the Jaguars' backfield still up in the air under new head coach Liam Coen, Bigbsy is going to give all he can to be the running back leading the pack.
So, what has Coen seen from Bigsby thus far? Speaking on Friday from the third day of training camp, Coen detailed his first impressions of Bigsby.
“I think the last few days, he's just continuing to get used to the runs. There's mid zone, wide zone, gap. Just getting used to the flow of those runs," Coen said.
"What's the intent of those runs? I thought he did a nice job over the last few days to kind of making good second level cuts and getting vertical. So I've been pleased with him so far.”
After the Jaguars' dismal performance on the ground a year ago, Coen is going to throw everything he has at the ground game to turn things around. That of course starts with the offensive line, but Bigsby will also play a clear role as well.
If the offensive line can improve, then Bigsby could be a prime candidate to have a true breakout season.
“I think we would all agree that it needs to improve, right? I think, first and foremost, when you look at the offensive side of the ball, you want that unit and that group, it's the first thing when you break the huddle that the defense sees. I want that to mean something," Coen said in January about the OL.
"We want that to mean something. And it will. And that's a mentality. That's personnel. That's scheme. That's technique. That's fundamentals. That's attitude. That's something that we need to make sure we instill."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Bigsby and Coen.
Please let us know your thoughts on Bigsby and Coen when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE