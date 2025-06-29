Lawrence Building Chemistry With Receivers in Bahamas
If the Jaguars can return to the playoffs in 2025, they might look back on a late-June bonding trip to the Bahamas as a significant step in that journey. With less than a month before training camp, that’s where Trevor Lawrence and three of his wide receivers, Brian Thomas, Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown, are working out this week.
Freelance videographer Jack Gillen is documenting the trip. And if NFL Films videographers are going to document a Jaguars run to the postseason, Trevor Lawrence is going to need all three of targets. He said earlier this month he’s been especially impressed with Hunter’s speed.
“Obviously, he’s a threat down the field, which is important as a receiver, someone who can stretch the field,” the quarterback said at the team’s minicamp. “But also, he's a really smart football player. He's picked up the system really quickly. He's always in the right spot.
“I think that's something about him … he's gotten the ball a lot because it seems like he's always in the right spot. He always has a feel for the zone, like where to sit, where to throttle, kind of those voids. I just think he's really smart and I'm really excited about adding him to the offense, to the weapons that we already have.”
The obvious weapon they already had is Thomas, who piled up 1,282 yards and 10 touchdown catches on 87 receptions as a rookie. Those numbers were especially impressive considering Lawrence started just 10 games. Thomas had to develop chemistry with Mac Jones, too.
But Lawrence wants to be sure he picks up where he left off with Thomas. And Thomas wants to be sure he’s pushing Hunter and Brown, bringing out their best through competition.
“We compete in everything we do,” Thomas said earlier this month at minicamp. “We come out here each and every day, coming out here striving to be the best.
“They’re both going to play a big role in the offense. They’re both going to help us out and push us to go where we want to go. I’m super excited to have both those guys out there with me.”
While Thomas is just seven months older than Hunter, Brown is the veteran of the group. Washington’s third-round selection in the 2021 draft, Brown caught just 59 passes for 784 yards and four touchdowns in four years.
With defensive coordinators focusing on Thomas and Hunter, Brown could be the key to opening the Jacksonville offense this season.
“I think when you watched him last year,” head coach Liam Coen said during minicamp, “you saw a little bit more of a ball-in-hand deep threat. You didn’t really see him work the intermediate that much. And I think over the course of this spring, Trevor and him have gained a little bit of a chemistry on some of those intermediate in-breakers, curls, maybe out-cuts.
“I just think that they have a little bit of chemistry in that. That was part of the selling point to have him come here was, ‘Man, we really want to continue to diversify your route tree and have you do more. You’re not just a screen, jet sweep, vertical threat.’ We want to continue to diversify his route tree, and I think that those two have built a little bit of chemistry out here.”
