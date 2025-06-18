Why the Jaguars Have a Smart Plan For Travis Hunter
As the offseason moves along for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will have a lot of decisions to make with the roster. One other move that the team will need to make is how much will rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter play on both sides of the ball? The Jaguars are going to play him on both sides of the ball, but they might lean one way more than the other.
For the Jaguars, they have a special player in Hunter. They want to make sure they are looking out for his best interest and do not put him in a position where he could get injured. The Jaguars took him with the second overall pick because they knew how special he was as a player. Hunter is a player that you do not see come out of college each year.
Now the Jaguars will have training camp to figure out how to use him to help the team be successful and help the team win games. But the Jaguars could be leaning one way to play Hunter more.
Hunter has been seen taking reps both on offense and defense during minicamp last week. But he has also taken more reps on the offense side of the ball. But that is because they believe that Hunter could benefit from taking more reps at wide receiver. After all, he is more comfortable at the cornerback position.
And that is fine because if he is going to affect the offensive side, he has to be able to do some damage against the best starting next season.
Even with Hunter focusing on the offensive side more does not mean he will stay there most of the season. The Jaguars still will go through the process of figuring out what he does well on both ends. And it could change from each day or week to week. That is something that is going to be fun to watch next season with Hunter.
Now he is going to wait and see what the team does with Hunter in training camp and if that will be the plan heading into the 2025 season. But one thing we do know is that Hunter is going to be good atwhatever side he is playing on.
