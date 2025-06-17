Will Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Influence Travis Hunter's Reps?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have something special cooking down in Jacksonville this offseason. Every move they have made so far this offseason has felt like the right one. The coaching staff has been all on the same page with the players they have brought in. The team is also all in on what they are trying to do next season with the new regime and get things going right away.
The Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to take Travis Hunter with the second overall pick because a player of his talents is not often seen in the draft.
Getting Hunter was in the cards for a long time after head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone were hired. They did very quietly and it came out when it needed to, and that was a solid move. It was one of the best, if not the best, moves they made so far.
That is why it was a major surprise that the Jaguars got a chance to move up and pick him. The Jaguars made it happen, and they got a player who can be special in Jacksonville for many years to come. It is going to be fun to watch Hunter get to work for the team that needs a player like Hunter to give them a big-time talent that they can turn into a superstar in the National Football League.
One thing that makes Hunter a special player is that he can play on both sides of the ball. On offense, he can play wide receiver, and on the defense side, he can play cornerback -- and he is good at both positions. Once the 2025 season begins, all eyes will be on Hunter to see how much time he spends on both sides of the ball.
It is going to be interesting to see how the Jaguars handled Hunter's reps in his rookie season. But one thing to think about is will quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have an influence on what they end up doing with Hunter? Having Hunter on the offense with wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will be something that can cause problems for every defense.
Lawrence is the key to the Jaguars' entire season, after all. The hiring of Coen made it clear the Jaguars were focused on helping Lawrence, and drafting Hunter only made it more obvious.
If the Jaguars want to get the best out of Lawrence in 2025 and beyond, could that mean Hunter sees even more time on offense than expected?
That is something to think about as we get closer to the season. But it will not be surprising to see Lawrence give his input on his new teammate.
To get our updates for the Jaguars and follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars, and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.