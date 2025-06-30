Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Travis Hunter Already Forming Tight Bond
For the Jacksonville Jaguars to find success in the 2025 season, they will need star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and rookie star Travis Hunter to get on the same page quickly.
So far, it looks like they will have little trouble doing so.
During the Jaguars' offseason team bonding and workout trip to the Bahamas, Hunter and Lawrence could be seen executing their own personal handshake -- a sign of a quickly developing bond between the two.
The connection between Lawrence and Hunter will be critical for the success of the Jaguars' passing game. After a major draft trade with the Cleveland Browns, Hunter was added to an offense that also includes Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, Brenton Strange, and Parker Washington.
And while the Jaguars are sure to lean on their veteran pass-catchers during the 2025 season, they will also be leaning on the No. 2 pick to make an early impact and provide game-changing plays for the fofense from the first week of the season.
“He has a lot of juice. He can run all day, has a lot of energy. I love it, good energy. He is always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, he can just go. He like a kid; just runs around all day, he doesn’t get tired, it seems like. You can’t have enough of that," Lawrence said about Hunter during the offseason program.
"As far as his talent, it kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he is very explosive. I just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s been impressive to watch, and we have been able to connect a couple of times. He is only going to keep getting better and better. We have only worked together for a couple of days now, so we have some time to really dial in on the details.”
Hunter is set to be one of the Jaguars' most important players. For him to meet the high marks that have already been set for him, he will need to continue to ensure that his on- and off-field relationship with his quarterback only growns.
