Jaguars Get Electric Individual Performance in Win vs. Panthers

Several Jacksonville Jaguars had themselves a game in the season opener against the Carolina Panthers, but one player in particular had a dominant afternoon.

Andy Quach

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Jacksonville Jaguars logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The Jacksonville Jaguars logo at midfield during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars gained a lot of confidence in their 2025 NFL season kickoff against the Carolina Panthers. They were far from perfect, but they were still able to dominate the game, leading practically the entire way en route to a 26-10 victory. This was a team that entered the campaign with a lot of question marks and answered them resoundingly in Week 1.

Several players made statements in the win. For example, Jourdan Lewis proved why he deserved to become the NFL's highest-paid nickelback after signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars this past offseason, finishing with five combined tackles, a quarterback hit, an interception, and three passes defended, one of which led to another pick by Foyesade Oluokun.

On the other side of the ball, Jacksonville was able to move the chains consistently throughout the game. Travis Hunter Jr. looked like a future star possession wide receiver, pulling down six catches on eight targets for 33 yards. Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Brenton Strange, among others, all showed encouraging signs, too. The player of the game, though, was running back Travis Etienne Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, NFL, Travis Etienne Jr., Trevor Etienne
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1), left and his brother Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) exchanged jerseys after the game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Etienne Jr. shows out

Travis Etienne Jr. was arguably the biggest question mark on the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive depth chart coming into the game. With Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr. sitting behind him, there was speculation that he could lose his spot as RB1 at some point this season.

However, he showed against the Carolina Panthers that he might be the perfect lead back in Head Coach Liam Coen's system. With his brother watching with the opposition, ETN tallied 156 yards from scrimmage on 16 carries to go along with three catches. He also ripped off a monster 71-yard run. Coen spoke after the game about what he saw from Etienne in his season debut:

"Those guys up front, I thought [they] played really well at times. The backed-up run that he makes, Strange comes across, gets a kickout block, and there's a safety sitting in the hole that Travis just, you know, made a great move and broke loose. You could feel him all day. You definitely felt him being a little bit — having a little bit more burst maybe than other guys on the grass. He looked fresh. He looked fast. He took care of the football. Proud of him. He did a great job, but the whole unit, really all the way through the end of the game, ran the ball effectively."

No other Jaguars ball-carrier had more than five attempts. The RB1 job is Etienne Jr.'s to lose, and it doesn't seem like he intends to do so anytime soon.

ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.