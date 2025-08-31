The One Move the Jaguars Must Make For Week 1
Just one week from today, the Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their new era against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium.
Every Week 1 contest is important for a team. Week 1 sets the tone for the entire season, just like we saw the Jaguars set the tone for their awful 2024 season with their back-breaking Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins last year.
Perhaps the Jaguars' season would have still gone down the drain in 2024 if Travis Etienne had not fumbled near the end-zone. Perhaps Doug Pederson and his staff still would have gotten fired if the Jaguars' defense did not allow Tyreek Hill to burn them for a deep touchdown just moments later.
But ... perhaps things would have gone down differently if the Jaguars' didn't have to face a scenario of "here we go again" to start the season. And that is a perfect example of why the Jaguars need to get off to a faster start this year against the Panthers. And for the Jaguars to get off to that start, there is one clear move they should make.
RB1
The Jaguars have made it clear they are going with a running back by committee approach in 2025, but for Week 1 they should lean on Travis Etienne.
In two games against the Panthers last season, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen utilized Bucky Iriving as a pass-catcher to the tune of seven catches for 110 yards. That is more than a quarter of the receiving yards of the entire Jaguars' running back room combined in 17 games last year (404 yards).
The Panthers are susceptible to giving up easy receiving yards out of the backfield, and the Jaguars' best pass-catcher at running back is Etienne. And for that reason, Etienne should get the most reps of the running back room in Week 1.
Etienne's Role
Etienne's role in Coen's offense as a passing down back has been clear since the offseason program began. He has a blend of receiving skills before and after the catch that make him a threat out of the backfield.
“It just expanded as him using me as a playmaker. He just lets me go out there and do what I do best. Get the ball in my hands, be in space, make guys miss, go out there, score touchdowns and use my strengths and building on my weaknesses. I feel like that’s what I love. Moving around, I like that because now we have all of our threats on the field at one time," Etienne said durining training camp.
"You’ve got to watch out for all the guys. Obviously, they’re going to have eyes for me, so somebody else is getting the ball, or me just doing different things. We’re not predictable, and that’s going to be really big for us moving down the line because at some point, the season is going to come down to just executing. I feel like with him moving me different places and him getting me the ball, I feel like I’m never going to be out of the game. I’m always going to be in the game and be able to make plays and be a spark for them.”
