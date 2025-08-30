How 2 Jaguars Will Help Shape Entire 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the most interesting stories of the entire 2025 NFL season, and they have two of the NFL's most influential stars ahead of the start of the year.
Sports Illustrated recently took a look at both stars and their place in the 2025 season, with both Trevor Lawrence (No. 28) and Travis Hunter (No. 15) landing on the top-60 most influential people of the 2025 season.
Trevor Lawrence
"After suffering through the embarrassing 13-game tenure of coach Urban Meyer as a rookie in 2021, Lawrence came of age under Doug Pederson the following year, throwing 25 touchdowns against eight interceptions to lead Jacksonville into the postseason. Since then, Lawrence has a 10–16 mark, including losses in 13 of his past 15 starts. With a new, offensive-minded coach in Liam Coen, can the Jaguars and Lawrence rediscover themselves?" Matt Verdame said.
Travis Hunter
"Hunter is a unicorn in the NFL world, aiming to become the first full-time, two-way player since Chuck Bednarik, a Hall of Fame linebacker and center with the Eagles in 1960. As a rookie, expect Hunter to play a little bit of corner and receiver after starring at the two positions with Colorado, earning the Heisman Trophy. Last year with the Buffaloes, Hunter totaled 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while also amassing four interceptions and 11 passes defensed," Verdame said.
Hunter's Progress
Hunter is set to play a massive role for the Jaguars this season, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has had his entire rookie year scheduled out down to the minute.
And so far, so good.
"I think from a scheduling standpoint, I do think that it's been a success. I mean, he still wants more, which is good, but he's got to also hone in on the details and get back to that after being away for ten days. So, I do believe it's a success. I think we'll have a good AAR [after action report] about it after to really look at, alright, was that the best plan?" Coen said this week.
"How do we look at it for next off season and how does that look like for next training camp. Maybe now is not the time to have that, but that's what we will do and kind of reevaluate how he handles a game plan on both sides of the ball because so much of it's going to be training camp plays. You want to go out and execute what you do best in the first game because you don't have truly any scout tape on what they are right now.”
