Why Travis Etienne is Key to Jaguars' 2025
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne spent the start of his Jaguars career as one of the most productive running backs in the NFL, something that should not be so easily forgotten heading into the 2025 season.
Injuries and issues with the offensive line and the entire offense in general last season led to a down year for the former Clemson Tigers star, but 2025 is a new season. Not just for Etienne, but for the Jaguars' offensive ecosystem as a whole.
Etienne still has the ability to be the lead back and play a critical role in the Jaguars' offense, which is why CBS Sports has him as one of the under-the-radar players who could shape the season.
"From 2022-23, only three running backs -- Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs -- posted more yards from scrimmage than Etienne," CBS Sports said.
"Then Etienne was one of the NFL's biggest disappointments in 2024, and he was eventually passed on his own depth chart by Tank Bigsby. But Etienne is a prime bounce-back candidate. He's just 26 years old, the Jaguars overhauled their interior offensive line, and new head coach Liam Coen crafted an impressive, two-headed rushing attack last year with the Buccaneers."
When asked about Etienne during minicamp earlier this offseason, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen gave Etienne the ultimate public backing.
“Everyday, everything we have asked him to do he has done at a good click for us. The ability in the screen game, to hand him jet sweeps, his vision so far in the run game’s been good. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and more. There has been a consistency," Coen said.
"Again, it is one of those things where he can shine in ways in space. It’s really hard to see a runner in this setting. Are they going to get the hard, physical, tough yards. Are they going to be able to stick their foot in the ground and get those physical, violent yards that we’re going to need. That’s hard to really kind of grade at this moment. He’s done a great job. I don’t really understand some of the stuff that I’ve seen out there. That’s absolutely inaccurate.”
