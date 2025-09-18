3 Extreme Improvements Jaguars Have Made in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-1 through two weeks, but the improvements they have made already in 2025 are clear.
It will take the Jaguars ensuring they don't continue to make self-inflicted mistakes like the ones they made in Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals to turn those improvements into wins. But regardless, the improvements so far are worth recognizing.
So, what are the three biggest areas the Jaguars have improved in so far?
Rushing Game
This one is obvious. The Jaguars' rushing was anemic last season, finishing dead-last in the NFL at yards before contact per rush at just 0.90. Through two games this season, the Jaguars rank have the lowest rate of stuffed runs (6.8% as opposed to 16.4% last season) and they rank No. 5 in the NFL in yards before contact before attempt with 1.98. In short, Jaguars are gaining a whole extra yard per carry *before* their running backs even really have to do work.
“Hugely valuable. I don't have the percentages off the top of my head, but when you look at an offense, second-and-eight versus second-and-12, your chances of conversion are drastically different to get a first down there.
Takeaways
The Jaguars only had eight takeaways on defense in 17 games last year. They did not record their sixth takeaway until Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. This year, that number has done a complete 180 as the Jaguars lead the NFL in takeaways through two weeks with six: five interceptions (Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Andrew Wingard, Eric Murray, and Jourdan Lewis) and one fumble.
"The way we talk, the way we coach, Coach Campanile is always preaching, you know, get to the ball," Lewis said in the locker room on Wednesday. "So, you see, we've been doing that. What he's been doing is coming to life."
YAC Attack
According to NFL Pro, the Jaguars were the sixth-worst offense by yards after catch over expectation in the NFL in 2024. The dynamic plays simply were not there outside of Brian Thomas Jr. dominating as a ball-carrier. So far this year, the Jaguars rank all the way at No. 10 and have seen big yards after the catch from the running backs.
