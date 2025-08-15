Jaguars Rookie RB Making Impression on Trevor Lawrence
One of the great things about having a younger roster is that the veterans get a quicker glimpse of rookies and second-year players attempting to make their mark early in their careers. The Jacksonville Jaguars are in that position as they've added depth and a wealth of rookie talent through the NFL Draft.
A late-round draft pick, in particular, has begun to make a serious impression on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will need all the help he can get in a critical fifth year in the NFL.
Rookie LeQuint Allen Jr. flashes in pass protection and physicality
Seventh-round draft choice LeQuint Allen Jr. is not your typical late Day Three pick. The former Syracuse running back is squarely in the competition to be a future contributing player in Jacksonville's offense in the coming seasons. Had he been drafted elsewhere, Allen might have been competing for starting snaps.
However, he has been making his mark this summer, specifically as a passing-down asset in head coach Liam Coen's offense. He made some key catches against the Pittsburgh Steelers late in the Jaguars' preseason opener and continued to make plays in the team's live scrimmage on Thursday.
Lawrence saw his play firsthand, specifically with pass protection skills and physicality. The former Clemson Tiger superstar has said the rookie runner has done a great job since joining the team in the spring, picking up the offense quickly and knowing his responsibilities and technique in pass protection.
"He's done a great job ever since he came in," Lawrence said. "It's been something I've noticed is his pass protection. He's picked it up really quickly."
Lawrence is a fan of the way Allen has competed in pass protection assignments, saying the rookie knows what to do and is meeting linebackers at the line of scrimmage with violence and physicality: "That's huge," Lawrence said, who went into detail of needing a running back who can handle extra pressures, games from the linebackers, and more.
"You get these games with these linebackers trying to pick off our centers and guards," Lawrence explained. "The sooner you can meet them, the more physical you are, it knocks them off their game. They're trying to run, and you can pass it off.
"And that's a killer for a group up front. If you get picked on a game, it could be a four-man, five-man rush, and you should be blocked. And if we get picked, then it's an unblocked hitter on you."
Allen has done well in all of these aspects, according to Lawrence, who said the Syracuse product has been a key blocker for them in pass protection. However, Allen's physicality was on display Thursday morning as he got a little feisty with teammates, something his quarterback doesn't want to become a habit. Though the first-year runner was able to reset and compete, it was something Lawrence wanted to see.
"That's what you want to see," Lawrence said. "It gets competitive out here, and it should be. You don't want to cross that line too often, but we're all teammates at the end of the day.”
For the latest on the Jacksonville Jaguars rookie class, ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss a story on these first-year players.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.