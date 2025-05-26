Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Running Back
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they conduct their offseason program.
Next up, we take a look at the running back room headlined by Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby and a pair of rookies.
Running backs (6): Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Keilan Robinson, Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr., Ja'Quinden Jackson
It was clear over the final few weeks of draft season the Jaguars were interested in adding to the running back position. The Jaguars would have taken Ashton Jeanty at No. 5 had they not traded up for Travis Hunter, and head coach Liam Coen was also reportedly after UCF running back RJ Harvey at No. 70 had he been available.
As a result, the running back room is one of the biggest positions in flux. There is a little bit of the older regime with Etienne, Bigsby and Robinson, and then two draft picks from the new regime in Tuten and Allen and an undrafted ftree agent rookie in Ja'Quinden Allen.
Etienne is the only running back of the group who has been an NFL No. 1 running back in the past, though his numbers and efficiency have dipped in each of the past two seasons. He is the most proven and experienced back of the group by a decent margin.
Bigsby took a big jump last season, especially in the first several weeks of the season when he began to crank out explosive runs at a high clip, though this did not sustain after the first half of the season. This was more due to the offensive line and scheme than Bigbsy, however.
Robinson was drafted by the past regime to be a core special teamer and return man, but he barely played as a rookie. He missed a good chunk of training camp and plenty of the regular season with an injury, and he was sparingly on the field when healthy.
Tuten was the team's first selection on Day 3 and a player who general manager James Gladstone had targeted in the process since even before he was hired by the Jaguars. His speed is legit and he has upside in the passing game, though his ball security will need to improve.
Allen was the team's final selection of the 2025 NFL Draft and perhaps has the most passing game upside of the running back room. He has flexed out as a wide receiver and is an effective pass protector, potentially giving him a pathway to playing time.
The final member of the running back room is Ja'Quinden Jackson, who is by far the largest running back on the depth chart. He does not provide the athletic traits and third-down ability of others, but he is the true tough-nosed runner of the group.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the running room @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the running room by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE