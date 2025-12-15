Jaguars' Offense Dealt Tough Injury Blow Before Playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Like each team attempting to prove its mettle at the end of a long season, the Jacksonville Jaguars need to find a way to fight through some bumps and bruises along their roster.

For the Jaguars , the latest such injury came to rookie running back Bhayshul Tuten in Sunday's 48-20 win over the New York Jets.

Injury Blow

"Jaguars rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten will undergo surgery to repair a finger injury suffered in yesterday’s win over the Jets, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport, He’ll miss a few weeks but should be back for the playoffs," NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday,

Tuten, who caught a touchdown pass for the Jaguars in Sunday's win and has scored six touchdowns as a rookie, has been the Jaguars' No. 2 running back ever since the team traded Tank Bigsby after week 1. He has had an especially prominent role as the Jaguars' goal line back, proving to be effective in short-yardage thanks to his ability to get yards after contact.

#Jaguars rookie RB Bhayshul Tuten will undergo surgery to repair a finger injury suffered in yesterday’s win over the #Jets, sources tell me and @RapSheet. He’ll miss a few weeks but should be back for the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/pcAiuxrPq8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 15, 2025

Considering the Jaguars have leaned on Tuten this year as a partner in crime for Travis Etienne, his absence will be notable over the next three weeks. The Jaguars seemed destined for a playoff spot and, while Tuten is set to return by the first round, this does mean the Jaguars will be without him in a key contest against the Denver Broncos next week.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball around the yard in recent weeks, with Trevor Lawrence displaying the ability to put the offense on his back. Lawrence has been amongst the best quarterbacks in football since the bye week, which places an even higher emphasis on the passing attack and should help take pressure off the rushing attack.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball on a kickoff return during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during training camp that he wants three running backs each week to truly make his offense go, and we have seen Tuten. Etienne, and fellow rookie running back LeQuint Allen Jr. form a talented trio since then. With Tuten now sidelined for the next few weeks, the Jaguars will obviously need Etienne and Allen to both step up.

But that is what the Jaguars and their depth chart have done all season long. On both sides of the ball, the Jaguars have seen their roster and depth chart battle injuries all season long. Time and time again, they have prevailed. Now they have to do it again.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

