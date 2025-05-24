State of the Jaguars' Roster During OTAs
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off OTAs this week, with each member of the 91-man roster taking a key step in the offseason program.
So, what does the roster look like entering OTAs? We take a look at the members of each position group, noting the new additions with bold.
QB (4)
Trevor Lawrence, Nick Mullens, John Wolford, Seth Henigan
A larger, more experienced and simply upgraded quarterback room.
RB (6)
Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, Keilan Robinson, Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen Jr., Ja'Quinden Jackson
Three veterans, three new rookies.
WR (14*)
Dyami Brown, Brian Thomas Jr, Travis Hunter, Eli Pancol, Parker Washington, Dorian Singer, Chandler Brayboy, Cam Camper, Joshua Cephus, Austin Trammell, J.J. Jones, David White, Darius Lassister, Louis Rees-Zammit.
Another room with some changes after the signing of Brown, trade for Hunter, and long line of undrafted free agent additions.
TE (7)
Brenton Strange, John Copenhaver, Quintin Morris, Patrick Herbert, Shawn Bowman, Hunter Long, Johnny Mundt
With only two holdovers from last year's roster, the tight end room has been completely remade behind starting tight end Brenton Strange.
OL (15)
Chuma Edoga, Jonah Monheim, Sal Wormley, Javon Foster, Wyatt Milum, Patrick Mekari, Cole Van Lanen, Walker Little, Robert Hainsey, Fred Johnson, Cooper Hodges, Ezra Cleveland, Anton Harrison, Dennis Daley, Luke Fortner
Between free agency, the draft and undrafted free agency, the Jaguars added seven new offensive lineman. That is an overhaul of about half the room, the biggest overhaul the Jaguars have had at one position group.
DL (15)
Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, DaVon Hamilton, Myles Cole, Eli Mostaert, Emmanuel Ogbah, Arik Armstead, Danny Striggow, Tyler Lacy, Maason Smith, B.J. Green II. Ethan Downs, Kelvie Rose, Jordan Jefferson, James Carpenter
A lot of new faces here, but all but one are undrafted free agents. The lone veteran added to the group is former Miami Dolphins edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah.
LB (8)
Devin Lloyd, Foyesade Oluokun, Chad Muma, Branson Combs, Ventrell Miller, Jalen McLeod, Jack Kiser, Yasir Abdullah
There are three new names in this room; all rookies, including draft picks Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod. Interestingly, the Jaguars also have two linebackers in contract years in Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma.
DB (19*)
Jourdan Lewis, Tyson Campbell, Darnell Savage, Travis Hunter, Daniel Thomas, Christian Braswell, Jarrian Jones, De'Antre Prince, Rayuan Lane III, Antonio Johnson, Caleb Ransaw, Eric Murray, Montaric Brown, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, Zechariah McPhearson, Doneiko, Slaughter, Jabbar Muhammad, Aydan White, Andrew Wingard.
This number combines the cornerbacks and safeties, and also includes wide receiver Travis Hunter. Plenty of new faces to this position group, which has been overhauled over the course of the offseason.
Special Teams (3)
Logan Cooke, Cam Little, Ross Matiscik.
No changes in this room.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the roster.
Please let us know your thoughts on the roster when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.