Did Jaguars Reveal Their Running Back Plan?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made some interesting roster decisions for their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the most impactful looks to have come in the backfield.
The Jaguars' running back room has been one of the biggest talking points of the early stages of the Liam Coen era, and the Jaguars seemingly made a revealing decision when it comes to the running back room this weekend.
Etienne Gets the Start
When the Jaguars' starting offense took the field on Saturday, it was Travis Etienne who got the nod for the only drive -- not Tank Bigsby. Bigsby played with the second-team offense, seemingly a change-up from what the Jaguars had displayed throughout most of training camp.
Etienne only touched the ball three times while making the start, but this included a 10-yard catch-and-run on a screen that converted a first-down and showed Etienne's potential value in Coen's offense.
“Well, it really comes down to ability," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said last week about Etienne.
"He's a guy who has some natural ability to do a lot of that stuff, whether he's lined up in the backfield or whether he's lined up flexed out, in empty, in the slot, all the way out wide. That versatility gives him a lot of options to get the ball in different situations, get the ball in space, which is where he's suited best.”
Etienne's ability as a pass-catcher could be what separates him from Bigsby, who has struggled on passing downs in his NFL career.
“Yeah, like I said earlier, kind of his approach to the way he studied the protection system, his approach in the pass game and the run game, embracing some of the new concepts, or different concepts that we're running," Udinski said.
"Some of it might be familiar from stuff he's done, whether it's in college or with previous staffs, but his growth kind of week-to-week, day-to-day. Almost with an understanding of versus certain fronts and certain structures, where this run scheme is trying to attack, where the landmarks are we're trying to attack, you see that progression day over day and that's what's exciting about his growth.”
