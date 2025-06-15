Are Jaguars and Travis Hunter Already Inspiring Copycats?
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the boldest move of the entire NFL offseason in April, trading away a haul of picks to land Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.
Hunter has already made quite an impression as a two-way star, months before he even takes his first real snap. He was the first player to ever be announced at the draft as a two-way player, and he has already taken to regularly practicing at both positions throughout the course of the offseason program.
And just barely a month after being drafted, it looks like the Hunter influence has spread to other teams.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Bo Melton was seen recently at Packers offseason practices working in drills with the defensive backs, the first sign of Hunter and his rare endeavor creating a potential copycat effect.
"Travis Hunter isn't the only player poised to make a two-way impact in 2025. If Packers receiver Bo Melton's time working at cornerback pans out, it would give him one more avenue for helping Green Bay pursue its title aspirations," NFL.com's Bucky Brooks wrote. " Drafted in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, the 26-year-old Melton has bounced on and off the Packers' roster, totaling 24 career receptions, 309 receiving yards and one touchdown catch, all compiled in Green Bay over the last two seasons."
"Entering his fourth pro campaign, he is attempting to become the Packers' latest WR-CB convert -- a move that struck a personal chord with me. As a former wide receiver-turned-defensive back who made the transition in Green Bay myself, the news of Melton's potential position switch took me back down memory lane. I vividly remember Hall of Fame executive Ron Wolf gauging my interest in a position change in the middle of a free-agent workout at the Packers' facility," Brooks continued.
"After I failed the wide receiver portion of the workout, the Packers general manager asked me to go through a series of defensive back drills to assess my overall athleticism, explosiveness and agility. Though I had not played cornerback since my junior year at Millbrook High School (in Raleigh, North Carolina), the backpedal drills, break-and-drive maneuvers and speed turns tapped into my strengths as a two-sport athlete (track and football) and campus-wide slam dunk champion at UNC-Chapel Hill. Moreover, the workout intrigued a gold jacket executive who watched his mentor, Al Davis, pull off similar transitions with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders."
Hunter is clearly already making an impact on the NFL. Now, we will see who is next.
