Former Jaguars WR Thinks Travis Hunter Has Elite Comparison
Former Jacksonville Jaguars have spent plenty of time weighing in on the franchise's big move for Travis Hunter in last week's NFL Draft.
The latest to do so is former wide receiver Cecil Shorts, who believes Hunter has the potential to be the next Justin Jefferson.
It is high praise from Shorts, but he explained to Mike Patton on Touring the AFC South why he believes in Hunter and his talents.
"I think he's Justin Jefferson waiting to happen. I do. I do," Shorts said.
"Because he's so dynamic with the ball in his hands. Like if I throw them a five yard hitch, he may make three guys miss and go to the house. Like you can't -- as good of a defender as he is, he'll be more of an exceptional player on offense, because he can do that, right."
The Hunter debate has dragged on since Hunter committed to Jackson State in 2022. Hunter has since said that Deion Sanders was the only coach open to letting him star on both sides of the ball, and it led to a historical Heisman Trophy season in 2024 as a result.
The Jaguars are set to play Hunter on both sides of the ball, though he will get most of his reps on offense first and foremost.
"You got to uniquely, strategically, intentionally, get him in these rooms with the guys to build that chemistry, so he knows the defense. To build that chemistry so he knows the offense, so the quarterback has some timing with him," Shorts said.
"I don't know how you do both full-time, right? I don't know how you do it. Now, if anybody can do it, I think Travis can. He's just unique. I think some people that the Lord just blessed. It's completely different than everybody else. And I think he's just one of those guys, right? If you ask me what he's can be better at? I think he's more -- I think he's a natural receiver."
As for playing cornerback, Shorts does believe there may some projection there as Hunter handles playing both sides of the ball.
"And defense, yes, I'm a former receiver, so I know how the techniques and everything of getting open, but on defense, you're playing backwards at corner, like you're playing backwards. And as athletic as he is, there's some technicians at receiver."
