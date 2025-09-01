Travis Hunter Jr. Season Preview and Predictions
The Jacksonville Jaguars sent shockwaves across the league when they traded up with the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL Draft. Their target? Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter Jr.
They paid a hefty price, sending the Browns their 2026 first and an additional third-round pick to move up from five to two. However, if Hunter Jr. can be an impactful playmaker at both wide receiver and cornerback, it'll be well worth it for the Jaguars.
Head Coach Liam Coen has gone on record to say that he aims for his two-way rookie to line up on 80 percent of all snaps on both offense and defense for Jacksonville this season. That's a lofty goal that'll likely have Hunter Jr. setting a new NFL record for most average plays per game, but if anyone has the talent, conditioning, and desire to do it, and do it at a high level, it's him.
Travis Hunter Jr. will be NFL's top rookie
Travis Hunter Jr. was by far the most enticing talent in the 2025 NFL Draft. He could have been a first-round pick if he had declared as just a wide receiver or a cornerback, but his intentions to be a prominent two-way player at the professional level elevated his status as a prospect.
Many have doubted that he can be a truly great presence in the league at both wide receiver and cornerback, due in large part to the physicality of play in the NFL. However, he's already made an unprecedented impact on the fantasy football realm. NFL.com's Marcas Grant outlined this:
"There's one more thing worth touching on. It's the NFL's newest unicorn -- Travis Hunter. The expectation is for the Jaguars to use Hunter primarily on offense. But the team has not shied away from acknowledging the rookie will have a role on defense as well. That presents an interesting conundrum. How will he be handled in fantasy leagues?"
"It might sound like a cop-out, but this is one that you will need to discuss with your commissioner and league mates. Will Hunter get both offensive and defensive points regardless of where you place him in your lineup? Will he only accumulate points at the position where he's placed? This will go a long way toward determining his draft value in your leagues. There's no easy or correct answer. But it's one you'll need to be absolutely clear on come draft day."
Stat predictions
- 85+ percent of all offensive snaps
- 60+ percent of all defensive snaps
- 55+ catches
- 700+ receiving yards
- 5+ touchdowns
- 25+ tackles
- 1+ interception
- Top 50 coverage grade among CBs on PFF
While Hunter Jr. hopes to be equally as impactful on both sides of the football, it's clear that his primary goal will be to provide another elite target for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game. In an expected balanced, well-rounded offense with plenty of weapons, including a true WR1 in Brian Thomas Jr., I don't see Hunter Jr. getting a ton of volume, especially since he has to conserve some energy for defense.
However, I do think he'll rack up yards as a possession receiver, making plays after the catch. I also see him finding the end zone a few times.
On defense, he's not expected to make a ton of tackles. The Jaguars will be hoping that he can consistently shut down his matchup when he is lining up at cornerback, though. He'll bait an opposing quarterback into at least one interception at some point.
