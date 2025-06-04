Jaguars' Travis Hunter's Viral Practice Play is Just the Beginning
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie star Travis Hunter has seemingly gone viral each week since the Jaguars traded up to select him at No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This time, it is for a spectacular highlight play he made at Jaguars' practice.
Playing cornerback (he has been a wide receiver in the majority of practices), Hunter made an outrageous play on the ball when targeted in single coverage. He stayed in phase of the wideout, deflected the pass, then caught the pass after assisting it to himself.
The play spread like wildfire on social media, with analysts, reporters, former and current players alike all pointing out that Hunter is already showing off his rare talents.
For the Jaguars and Hunter, this is just the beginning. It is merely a glimpse of the talent that Hunter brings to the Jaguars' roster, especially at the defensive back position.
Few defensive backs have shown the ball skills and playmaking ability that Hunter showed with the Colorado Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders, and it is easy to see those traits translating to the pros very quickly.
"He’s a special guy because he’s really, really a bright guy," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said last week.
"I know you guys have gotten the opportunity to meet him. All the coaches, everybody’s been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He’s been out here with us, obviously on defense, and I know he was on offense today. He’s done a great job with that, and I can’t imagine another guy being any better suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that.”
So far, Hunter has gone back-and-forth between receiver and cornerback during the offseason program, though he has practiced at wide receiver more frequently.
But many evaluations had Hunter as a player who, coming out of college, was more proficient at cornerback than receiver. And judging off his first highlight with the Jaguars, it is easy to see Hunter has Pro Bowl and even All-Pro potential at cornerback.
"I think he’s pretty good," Campanile said.
"Fired up to have him out there, and he did a very good job getting out there. He’s done a great job with Coach Milus [Secondary Coach Ron Milus] and Coach Lascari [Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Drew Lascari], a couple of the other coaches on staff, just spending time. He’s doing extra every day, so I have a ton of respect for everything he’s done to this point.”
