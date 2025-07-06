Travis Hunter's Special Offseason Continues
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is living the dream. The highest drafted cornerback and the second-highest drafted wide receiver in NFL history have already experienced multiple major life accomplishments before even setting foot on a league field.
Back in May of this year, Hunter married his long time girlfriend Leanna Lenee, who's been by his side since 2022. Always in support of Hunter, Leanna was there when he won the Heisman trophy in 2024 and when he was drafted by the Jaguars.
He even gave Lenee a wholesome shout-out in his acceptance speech:
“I also want to thank my fiancée and my mother. They’ve been with me since the first time I had surgery my first year of college,” he said. “They never took a step away from all the hard hours, all the hard days, and all the times I didn’t want to wake up and even watch my phone [or] look at football. Y’all stayed with me. I’m very thankful for y’all.”
The past 4 years, especially 2024 and 2025, there's been a constant spotlight on Hunter, filled with seemingly impossible expectations and constant noise from social media. Hunter has easily become one of the most hyped up prospects that Jacksonville has had, and that has come with some bold takes from analysts around the NFL.
Following some grueling months, consisting of constant training, wedding prep, and skyrocketing expectations, the couple finally decided to pause and hit play on a romantic getaway. So far, they seem to be enjoying their Turks and Caicos honeymoon, which Leanna has even been documenting along the way.
Leanna has captured numerous moments of what seems to be pure happiness and enjoyment from the couple, as they put aside the thought of practice, games, and playing in the NFL for just a little while.
The happy couple has been staying at the Rock House Resort, where they've done everything from riding a golf cart to idly relaxing by an infinity pool. In one select moment, we can see Hunter taking in the calmness of the breathtaking ocean views before what is sure to be a roller-coaster of a rookie year.
"Finally got our honeymoon," wrote Lenee in a TikTok video posted Thursday.
