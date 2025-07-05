Jaguars' Star Weighs In on Trevor Lawrence
When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the expectations have never been more clear.
No more talk about supporting cast, offensive scheme, coaching, injuries -- the Jaguars simply need to see Lawrence take a significant step in his development in his fifth season.
The last two seasons alone have been the proof in the pudding. When Lawrence is healthy and playing well, the Jaguars are a team with a chance to win every Sunday.
When he is on the sidelines due to injuries or is going through his bouts of inconsistency, the entire team struggles.
In short, the Jaguars are going wherever Lawrence takes them. He has the backing of the locker room as he looks to navigate 2025, however, with the support from one key figure.
During an interview with SPEAK on Fox Sports 1, star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen explained why he believes in Lawrence.
"I love Trevor. He's my quarterback. I got his back no matter what," he said. "I think it's all up to him. I think wherever he wants us to be, he's going to take us there. You know, I love Trevor at the end of the day."
The two clear cornerstones of the franchise -- along with others such as Brian Thomas Jr., Travon Walker and rookie Travis Hunter -- it is fair to say there are not two more important players to the Jaguars' 2025 season than Lawrence and Hines-Allen.
That of course is why it is key to see Lawrence has the support of the Jaguars' top defender. But Hines-Allen does not shy away from the fact that Lawrence can't do it all by himself, either.
"You know, we all got a job to do. But again, what coach Coen is doing, he's not only hyping him up and pushing him, but the offensive line has to be better. The running backs, we are going to have to run this ball effectively, you know, in order for him to do what we need to do," Hines-Allen said.
"We got BTJ, you know, who's already solidified himself as one of the top receivers. And again, that takes the pressure off of Travis going into a situation where, you know, he doesn't have to be the number one guy, yeah, on that side of the ball. So again, that helps Trevor develop into the guy that we all know we can be. But I think it's just maximizing everybody else around him, and I think that's where we are at."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk JHA and Trevor Lawrence
Please let us know your thoughts on Trevor Lawrence and JHA now now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.